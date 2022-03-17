Day care worker arrested on battery charge

Mar. 17—The director of a day care center in Glynn County allegedly slapped a toddler in the face at the facility at 419 Benedict Road on Tuesday, according to police reports and parents.

Manjeet Grant, 49, was arrested by Glynn County police and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 4 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of battery, according to jail records. Grant was later released on $1,256 bond, jail records show.

Grant lists herself on the online Linkedin business directory as director of the Kids Nest Learning Center, but some parents referred to her as the owner of the facility.

Police responded at 3:13 p.m. to a report of "a child being assaulted," according to a partial police report. A responding officer was told by a mother "that her daughter was hit in the face by the owner of The Kids Nest Learning Center," the report stated.

Leslie Hand, a nurse whose 2-year-old son attends the day care, confirmed Grant's arrest. Hand also referred to Grant as the owner.

Hand said several concerned parents were gathered at the facility and talking with staff when she arrived in the afternoon to pick up her son. Hand added that the day care facility's administrator would not discuss the issue with her.

Other parents told her what happened.

Hand said she also spoke with the arresting officer. She said she learned that the child who was allegedly struck by Grant had a mark on the face.

"Basically, the report I heard was a worker happened to be there and witnessed Ms. Grant slap a 3-year-old so hard she fell," Hand said. "She called police immediately."

Hand said other parents have complained about alleged abuse by Grant in the past, but nothing came of it. However, Hand felt compelled Wednesday to file a report with Glynn County police covering suspicions she had about bruises found on her son in the past after picking him up from the day care facility.

Hand said she took her child back to the Kids Nest Learning Center on Wednesday. She said she was told Grant would not be allowed back on the premises.

No other employees have ever been suspected because of wrongdoing at the day care, she said.

Hand works as a nurse for patients being transported via helicopter. The youngest of three sons turns 3 next month, she said.

"She's the only person allegations have been made against and I was informed by administration that she's not allowed back on the premises anymore," Hand said of Grant.

The full police report was not available Wednesday, police said.

A person answering a call to the Kids Nest on Wednesday declined to comment other than to confirm that the facility was open for business.