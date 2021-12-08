Day care worker stole charm bracelets from children and pawned them, Texas cops say

A Texas day care worker has been arrested after she was accused of stealing charm bracelets from children in her care, police said.

Virginia Vela-Torres, 45, was arrested on three theft of person charges, police said in a Dec. 8 news release.

She is accused of stealing charm bracelets from three children, a 3-year-old and two 4-year-olds.

Vela-Torres worked at a day care center on the south side of San Antonio, the release said.

One child told her mother Vela-Torres took off her bracelet and kept it, police said.

Investigators said Vela-Torres pawned two of the charm bracelets. Parents were able to identify the bracelets, San Antonio police said in the release.

The day care cooperated with police during their investigation and the bracelets were recovered, News 4 reported. Vela-Torres no longer works at the site, the outlet said.

