New Day Cleveland: Bree Happy Designs
New Day Cleveland
An unsolicited bid for US manufacturing stalwart US Steel has set off a potential reshuffling of a classic American industry.
Whiten your teeth as you sleep! The post I tried the $25 teeth-whitening pen over 20,000 Amazon shoppers swear by, and it brightened my smile overnight appeared first on In The Know.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
It's almost impossible to find high-quality cashmere on sale! Right now, though, at Nordstrom Rack, get 100% cashmere sweaters for up to 72% off.
Spotify this week launched a new tool called Showcase that allows artists to promote their work directly in the streaming app's revamped Home feed introduced earlier this year. With Showcase, artists can create a mobile card that they can use to introduce their music, including new and catalog releases, which then appears as a sponsored recommendation on listeners' mobile Home Screen. This Home Screen is the most prominent position to advertise in Spotify's app, as the company says it's the most-visited place on Spotify and billions of streams originate from it every day.
Moderna has an ambitious pipeline as it hopes to maintain COVID-19 success momentum.
One hundred seventy-six days after launching its Firefly generative AI models into beta, Adobe today announced that Firefly is now generally and commercially available in its Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe Experience Cloud. In addition, the company is also launching Firefly as a standalone web app, giving what was previously more akin to a demo official status within the Adobe product portfolio. What's maybe even more important, though, is that Adobe also today announced how it plans to charge for Firefly going forward.
Video surfaced Sunday of Crimson Tide fans yelling "vile language" at the Texas sideline.
The American Honda Collection Hall will be open to the public on a select Saturdays throughout the year.
Amazon shoppers agree that this floral midi dress is so similar to the $250 Réalisation Par one that you can't even tell the difference.
Give wrinkles a one-two punch with this retinol and hyaluronic acid combo.
Because you absolutely deserve to live like Mary-Kate and Ashley gallivanting across Europe on an unlimited budget.
Looking for help on the waiver wire?Jennifer Eakins reveals five drop candidates to make room for your Week 2 pickups.
With so many battery packs on the market right now, we tested out a bunch to see which are worth your money.
Spotify has launched a new playlist called "daylist," which is supposed to keep changing throughout the day to keep up with your moods and activities.
A small number of Apple's iPhone 15 models could be manufactured in India for the first time.
Salesforce introduced its AI layer called Einstein back in 2016 to provide predictive AI services across the Salesforce family of products. Today, at the Dreamforce customer conference, taking place in San Francisco, the company announced the next step in its AI journey, introducing Einstein Copilot, which embeds this ability to ask questions in the context of whatever users are doing, regardless of product. Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, a pretty important title given the role of AI in the company these days, says Einstein GPT was the first attempt to spread generative AI across the platform.
"NOT AGAIN." The post TikTok users are very concerned that crackle nail polish is back appeared first on In The Know.
Apple’s iPhone 15 event is upon us. You can watch the stream right here and marvel at the spate of announcements beamed live from Cupertino. The keynote, subtitled “Wonderlust”, begins promptly at 1 PM ET, or 10 AM in the sunny environs of Apple’s California’s campus.
We tested ereaders from Kobo, Amazon, Boox and more to see which one is the best overall, along with a budget pick and the best one with page-turn buttons.