New Day Cleveland: SuSilk Creations
New Day Cleveland
An unsolicited bid for US manufacturing stalwart US Steel has set off a potential reshuffling of a classic American industry.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Lawmakers headed back to their districts after three drama-filled days in Congress that left the US more likely to shut down at the end of the month.
X, formerly Twitter, has launched government ID-based account verification for paid users to prevent impersonation and give them benefits such as "prioritized support." The social network has partnered with Israel-based Au10tix for identity verification solutions. The pop-up for ID verification indicates that the Au10tix could store this data for up to 30 days.
Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Eminem, Mariah Carey and more made the show a must watch.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Here's how to protect yourself against the "fried rice syndrome."
From glove sets to tees to coordinating pint glasses, there are deals in the mix for everyone.
If you're planning on attending the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, here's some of what you can expect to see and do.
San Francisco has formally requested state regulators redo an August hearing that expanded robotaxi permits for Cruise and Waymo, giving both companies permission to widen commercial operations throughout the city 24/7. SF City Attorney David Chiu filed the request on behalf of city transit and planning officials. Chiu had also requested a temporary halt of the expansions days after the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) hearing, but the agency never responded.
Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.
Pennsylvania police were able to apprehend fugitive and convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante after a wide-ranging manhunt thanks in large part due to heat-seeking technology.
When was the last time you washed your towel? The post Here’s how often you should wash your towels, according to a cleaning expert appeared first on In The Know.
A popular over-the-counter decongestant ingredient doesn’t actually work, according to advisors to the FDA.
Spotify this week launched a new tool called Showcase that allows artists to promote their work directly in the streaming app's revamped Home feed introduced earlier this year. With Showcase, artists can create a mobile card that they can use to introduce their music, including new and catalog releases, which then appears as a sponsored recommendation on listeners' mobile Home Screen. This Home Screen is the most prominent position to advertise in Spotify's app, as the company says it's the most-visited place on Spotify and billions of streams originate from it every day.
Moderna has an ambitious pipeline as it hopes to maintain COVID-19 success momentum.
One hundred seventy-six days after launching its Firefly generative AI models into beta, Adobe today announced that Firefly is now generally and commercially available in its Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe Experience Cloud. In addition, the company is also launching Firefly as a standalone web app, giving what was previously more akin to a demo official status within the Adobe product portfolio. What's maybe even more important, though, is that Adobe also today announced how it plans to charge for Firefly going forward.
Video surfaced Sunday of Crimson Tide fans yelling "vile language" at the Texas sideline.
The American Honda Collection Hall will be open to the public on a select Saturdays throughout the year.