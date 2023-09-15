New Day Cleveland: SuSilk Creations

TechCrunch

Spotify this week launched a new tool called Showcase that allows artists to promote their work directly in the streaming app's revamped Home feed introduced earlier this year. With Showcase, artists can create a mobile card that they can use to introduce their music, including new and catalog releases, which then appears as a sponsored recommendation on listeners' mobile Home Screen. This Home Screen is the most prominent position to advertise in Spotify's app, as the company says it's the most-visited place on Spotify and billions of streams originate from it every day.