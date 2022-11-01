“Your day will come”: Mother of man gunned down in Mount Oliver home invasion seeking justice

It’s been nearly two years since Damon Lincoln died, and still no one has been arrested.

“There’s no words to describe how lost I am without him.”

Not a day goes by when Janet Dearolf doesn’t think about her son, who was shot and killed just days before Christmas 2020.

No one has been charged in his death.

“I just want to get justice for Damon. He deserves to have justice,” Dearolf said.

Two men broke into their Mount Oliver home.

“I see the guys standing there with the gun pointing it at my son. Then he grabs me, and threw me up against the sink, and beat on me,” Dearolf said.

Damon went to protect his mom and was shot in the back.

“I just know they’re running the streets free and my son is life is taken away from him, and they ruined my life,” Dearolf said.

Janet told Channel 11 she still regularly checks in with police on the case, and she’s keeping the faith.

“They haven’t given up. And they’re not going to give up until justice has been served and he said I guarantee you that,” Dearolf said.

And until there’s an arrest, she has a message for the men responsible for her son’s death…

“Your day will come. Your day will come: if not here god will take care of you, and I know and believe that.”

