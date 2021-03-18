'This day was coming': Asian American lawmakers say violence has reached 'crisis point'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Gambino in Washington
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Asian American lawmakers and leaders have warned that violence and discrimination targeting their community have reached a “crisis point” following the shootings in Atlanta this week that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

The hearing, the first to examine anti-Asian discrimination in more than three decades, had been scheduled weeks ago amid a surge in violence against the Asian community since the pandemic began. But it took on heightened urgency after the mass shooting that left Asian Americans in Atlanta and across the country shaken and afraid.

“What we know is that this day was coming,” Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, told a subcommittee of the House judiciary committee on Thursday. “The Asian American community has reached a crisis point that cannot be ignored.”

Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.
Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. Photograph: AP

Grace Meng, a Democrat of New York, said: “Our community is bleeding. We are in pain. And for the last year, we’ve been screaming out for help.”

Meanwhile police in Atlanta revealed new details about the investigation. At a press conference, Charles Hampton, deputy chief of the Atlanta police, said “nothing was off the table”, including whether the killings were motivated, at least in part, by race or gender.

Related: FBI under pressure to tackle anti-Asian hate crime in wake of Atlanta shootings

“We are looking at everything to make sure that we discover and determine what the motive of our homicides were,” he said, adding that they were still determining whether the murders constituted a hate crime.

The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of murder. Long, who is white, told police that he had a sex addiction and targeted the spas to eliminate “temptation”, denying any racist motivations.

Hampton said on Thursday that Long had “frequented” two of the spas where four women of Asian descent were killed. Four more people were killed at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor, on the outskirts of the city.

Frank Reynolds, the Cherokee county sheriff, expressed regret on Thursday after there was widespread outrage over comments his spokesman made a day earlier. Capt Jay Baker drew criticism for saying Long had had “a really bad day” and “this is what he did”. Reynolds released a statement on Thursday acknowledging that some of Baker’s comments stirred “much debate and anger” and said the agency regretted any “heartache” caused by his words.

“Inasmuch as his words were taken or construed as insensitive or inappropriate, they were not intended to disrespect any of the victims, the gravity of this tragedy or express empathy or sympathy for the suspect,” Reynolds said in a statement, adding that Baker “had a difficult task before him, and this was one of the hardest in his 28 years in law enforcement”.

In response to the shootings, the White House announced that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were canceling a political event in Atlanta on Friday as part of their Help is Here tour to promote the administration’s $1.9tn coronavirus relief package. Instead, they will spend their visit meeting with local leaders and elected officials from the city’s Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Biden on Thursday ordered flags at the White House and all federal buildings to be flown at half-staff through sunset on Monday to honor the eight victims of the Atlanta spa shootings.

At the hearing on Capitol Hill, Meng was joined by experts and advocates who told the panel that the rising tide of anti-Asian bigotry was fueled in part by rhetoric from Donald Trump and his allies, who referred to Covid-19 as the “China virus” the “China plague” and the “kung flu”.

A student who wished to remain anonymous, holds a sign that reads &#x00201c;hate has no place&#x00201d; during the We Are Not Silent rally organized by the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Bellevue, Washington on March 18, 2021.
A student holds a sign at the We Are Not Silent rally organized by the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Bellevue, Washington, on Thursday. Photograph: Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly 3,800 hate incidents, spanning the spectrum of verbal harassment to physical assault, have been reported against Asian Americans nationwide since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to Stop AAPI Hate. Asian American women reported nearly twice as many incidents as men, at nearly 70%.

During the hearing, the subcommittee chairman, Steve Cohen, recounted a number of brutal incidents that included a Filipino man being slashed across the face with a box cutter and an 89-year-old Asian American woman being lit on fire.

“All the pandemic did was exacerbate latent anti-Asian prejudices that have a long, long and ugly history in America,” he said.

In a particularly impassioned exchange, Meng confronted one of the panel’s Republican members, the Texas congressman Chip Roy, who said, after a lengthy exhortation of China’s handling of the coronavirus, that he was concerned the hearing amounted to a “policing” of free speech.

“Your president and your party and your colleagues can talk about issues with any other country that you want,” Meng said through tears. “But you don’t have to do it by putting a bullseye on the back of Asian Americans across this country, on our grandparents, on our kids.”

“This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community, to find solutions – and we will not let you take our voice away from us,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Recommended Stories

  • Vincent Chin: The shocking real life cases of anti-Asian hate raised in the House hearing

    Panelists said the roots of the problem are much deeper than Covid-inspired xenophobia

  • Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on Earth

    Space and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to the International Space Station and descended to the deepest point on Earth - the Mariana Trench. "It is literally the deepest place on Earth," Garriott, a video game developer, told Reuters on Thursday. "It is almost 11,000 meters of sea water deep - that is deeper than Mount Everest is high above sea level, by a couple thousand meters at least."

  • Armie Hammer accused of rape and emotional abuse, LAPD investigating

    A woman publicly alleged that Hammer raped her in 2017 during a yearslong affair. Hammer denied the rape claim but did not deny a relationship with her.

  • Mindy Kaling, Dwyane Wade and More Speak Out Against Asian-American Hate Following Atlanta Shooting

    Joe Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Kim Kardashian and more are speaking out against Asian-American hate following the Atlanta-area shooting. Kaling wrote on Twitter: ‘The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year.’ Daniel Dae Kim announced that on Thursday he’ll be speaking to a Congressional committee about the rise of discrimination and violence against Asian-Americans.

  • AP journalist Thein Zaw spends birthday in prison in Myanmar

    Thein Zaw, an AP journalist arrested in Myanmar on Feb. 27 while covering demonstrations against a coup, is spending his 33rd birthday in prison.Why it matters: He faces a charge that could send him to prison for three years; his next hearing will be March 24.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Zaw was arrested as he was photographing police, some of them armed, charging down a street at anti-coup protesters, AP reports. A video shows that although he stepped to the side of the street to get out of their way, several police rushed over and surrounded him. AP Asia-Pacific News Director Adam Schreck said: "His images and brave reporting for the global news agency — and the work of other detained journalists in Myanmar — helped illuminate what is happening in one of the world's hardest to cover countries."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Leo Terrell, Geraldo Rivera spar over politicization of Atlanta shootings

    Fox News contributors Leo Terrell and Geraldo Rivera debate over the fallout from the Atlanta shootings, which liberals have said was motivated by anti-Asian bias in spite of police saying the killer had a different motive.

  • Pentagon looks to root out extremists targeting US troops

    The U.S. military is focusing on identifying extremist organizations in the United States that are trying to recruit members from within the armed forces. A top official compared the recruitment effort to that undertaken by international terrorist groups trying to lure the support of servicemembers. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón Colón-López said Thursday that the Defense Department is talking with federal law enforcement agencies as they develop databases on domestic extremists groups, in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • Ralph Fiennes 'can't understand vitriol' towards JK Rowling

    The Harry Potter actor defends its creator over comments she made about transgender people.

  • Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge

    Republicans still divided over former President Donald Trump's legacy are seizing on his signature campaign issue, turning their focus to immigration as they try to regain the political upper hand. Faced with President Joe Biden’s early popularity, good news about vaccinations, and Americans' embrace of the COVID-19 relief bill Washington Republicans opposed, the GOP is leaning in on the highly charged issue amid a spike in border crossings. “Heading into the midterms, I think that Republicans are increasingly realizing that this can be one of the most potent issues, both to motivate our voters, but equally as important, to appeal to" swing voters — especially in suburban swing districts — who voted for Democrats in 2020, said former Trump aide Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration policies.

  • Tokyo Games official resigns over sexist remark

    In the latest controversy to plague the Tokyo Olympics, the Games' creative head Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned after calling popular female entertainer Naomi Watanabe a quote "Olympig."Sasaki said he told a planning group chat that Watanabe, a plus-size comedian and fashion icon in Japan, could play a role in the opening ceremony of an "Olympig" and suggested she wear pig ears.In a statement on Thursday, Sasaki apologized to Watanabe for his comments, and acknowledged a quote "very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks."In a statement posted by her agency, Watanabe said she was surprised by Sasaki's comments, adding that quote, "In fact, I am happy with this body shape."Sasaki had told Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto late on Wednesday evening that he was stepping down, shortly after local media reported his remarks earlier in the day, sending shockwaves through Japan.Hashimoto said at a news conference Thursday she was "shocked" by the comments and accepted Sasaki's resignation."When I became Tokyo 2020 president I made gender equality one of our key initiatives for restoring the trust of the people.This kind of thing should never have happened."Hashimoto replaced Yoshiro Mori, who himself resigned last month after causing a furor with his own sexist remarks that women talk too much.Hashimoto said she will find a replacement for Sasaki to avoid affecting preparations for the Olympics, which are scheduled to start on July 23.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Dorian, Laura, Eta and Iota dropped as future storm names due to damage caused in 2019 and 2020

    The names of hurricanes Dorian, Laura, Eta and Iota have been dropped from future use by the World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee (WMO)

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Dalton says Bears told him starting quarterback job is his

    The Chicago Bears apparently won't have a quarterback competition. The former Cincinnati and Dallas QB said he has been assured the top spot is his and he won't be competing with veteran Nick Foles. "They told me I was the starter,” Dalton said Thursday.

  • Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison has moved to Lanai, the Hawaiian island he's spent half a billion dollars developing. Here's how Ellison bought 98% of the island and turned it into a sustainability experiment.

    Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison bought 98% of the island of Lanai in 2012 for an estimated $300 million.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."