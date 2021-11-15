Day after conviction, Four Corner Hustler boss Labar Spann alleged to have threatened witnesses on Instagram

Jason Meisner, Chicago Tribune
·4 min read

Federal authorities are investigating a social media post allegedly showing jailed Four Corner Hustlers boss Labar Spann threatening the “snitches” who testified against him at his recent racketeering trial.

“One thing about y’all, man, you can’t hide,” Spann says on the video posted to Instagram on the day after his conviction last week. “One thing about these jails, you gonna get bumped into.”

The video, apparently made during a Skype phone call from the Livingston County Jail, included threats against a litany of witnesses whom Spann claimed lied on the witness stand during his lengthy trial.

Spann also appeared to contradict his own testimony in which he claimed he was a renegade “gangster” who did his own thing, not the leader of any criminal enterprise.

“Ima always be me,” Spann said during the 4½-minute clip obtained by the Tribune. “In this jail, or on the street, I’m me. I’m a boss.”

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney John Lausch confirmed that federal authorities were looking into the contents of the video, but declined to provide details.

A deputy chief with the Livingston County sheriff’s office, which runs the jail where Spann is being held, declined to comment.

Spann’s attorneys also declined to comment.

Spann, 43, is facing mandatory life in prison after a jury convicted him Nov. 8 of racketeering conspiracy alleging he directed or participated in four murders as well as a number of robberies and extortions over the course of two decades.

Prosecutors alleged Spann took over the reins of the gang after he was shot and paralyzed in 1999, using murder to elevate the gang’s reputation for ruthlessness as well as his own street cred.

Among the murders the jury found Spann participated in was the infamous contract killing of Latin Kings boss Rudy “Kato” Rangel.

A total of 18 witnesses identified Spann as the leader of the Four Corner Hustlers, including some of Spann’s top henchmen who cooperated with prosecutors in hopes for leniency.

In his closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Storino reminded jurors of the reluctant testimony of some of the cooperators, noting how you could see the fear “in the faces of the witnesses.”

“The point was to keep people in fear,” Storino said.

The grainy video posted to Instagram on Tuesday showed Spann leaning forward at a table in what appears to be a day room at the jail. Before launching into his monologue, Spann asks the person he’s talking to on the video phone link, “It ain’t live, though, right?”

As others mill about in the background, Spann then spends several minutes thanking supporters and praising himself for keeping his “standing up tall.”

“One thing about me, in that federal courtroom, I went all the way,” Spann said. “I got on the stand defending myself. I didn’t get on the stand lying on no mother------.”

The video is hardly the first time Spann has been accused of making threats or trying to keep control of the Four Corner Hustlers from behind bars.

Over the summer, as his trial was nearing, Spann had his visitation and communications suspended by jail officials after prosecutors said he’d been recorded trying to intervene with co-defendants’ pending cases and disrupt witnesses who were being subpoenaed to testify against him.

“Look this is what is going on, I’m trying to find out everybody whom (prosecutors) are trying to grab, and when they grab ’em I’m going to use them as my witnesses,” Spann told one associate in July, according to prosecutors. “I don’t give a f---- I’m already a step ahead of them.”

On another call, Spann was captured laughing as another associate told him he was going to “f--- the trial up” with his testimony, according to prosecutors.

In 2015, while under investigation on federal gun charges, Spann was caught chatting on social media with an acquaintance who followed a witnesses’ movements in and around the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse, where she was scheduled to appear before a grand jury, court records show.

“Whatever she do just say I don’t touch sh—,” Spann said in one message.

The woman, Ladonah Hampton, had initially told federal agents she rented a gun for Spann at a suburban gun range where he took target practice. But when she appeared before the grand jury weeks later, she testified falsely that Spann had never handled the weapon, according to court records.

Days after her testimony, Hampton exchanged text messages with Spann assuring him she never told the grand jury he’d handled the weapon. She also promised to ask her lawyer to get Spann a transcript of her testimony, according to court records.

Hampton pleaded guilty to obstructing grand jury proceedings and was placed in a sentencing diversion program.

Spann, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to the gun charge. His sentencing on both of his convictions is set for March before U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Law enforcement community honors fallen Henry County officer

    Funeral services for Officer Paramhans Desai, a 17-year veteran of law enforcement who was killed in the line of duty, was held on Sunday.

  • Summer trial set for N. Carolina ballot probe defendant

    A North Carolina judge on Monday set a trial date next summer for a political operative accused of ballot fraud dating to 2016, including a 2018 congressional election whose results ultimately got tossed out. Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. appeared in Wake County court, where he faces 13 criminal counts related to activities from the 2016 and 2018 elections, including charges of obstruction of justice, possessing absentee ballots and perjury. Superior Court Judge Keith Gregory scheduled trial for Aug. 29, after the defendant completes a federal prison sentence expected to start Dec. 1.

  • UNC law students help Vietnam War veteran get Purple Heart

    Spencer served in the infantry in South Vietnam, where he was hit in the neck with shrapnel.

  • Man accused of attempted rape at Boston MBTA station

    MBTA's Transit Police said the attempted rape happened at about 10:30 p.m. Friday at State Street Station.

  • Cubs hire Daniel Moskos as assistant pitching coach

    The Cubs added a new face to manager David Ross' coaching staff, hiring Daniel Moskos as assistant pitching coach.

  • Inflation Isn’t the Stock Market’s Biggest Problem

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped for the first time after five weeks of gains thanks to a terrible bond auction.

  • White House's pardoned turkeys will be Purdue Boilermakers

    After President Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey and an alternate, they will return to Purdue University.

  • Trump aims to oust 'RINOs, sell-outs' who voted for infrastructure with 3 notable exceptions

    Former President Donald Trump is amping up his battle against “RINOs, sellouts, and known losers" who voted in favor of the infrastructure bill

  • Man charged Friday with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old in Jasper County, police say

    If convicted, the man could face up to 10 years in prison.

  • As cars go electric, Toyota chases hydrogen dream

    As the auto industry races to go electric, Toyota is steering its own course.It’s betting big on vehicles powered by hydrogen.Company President Akio Toyoda even drove one over the weekend at a circuit in Japan.The car used a conventional engine adapted to run on the alternative fuel. Toyoda says the industry needs to keep its options open:"The enemy is carbon, not internal combustion engines. We shouldn't just focus on one option. Based on various technologies that we have already used so far I think there might be a way to make use of internal combustion engines for carbon neutrality, and even develop it.”A combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen produces almost no emissions bar water vapour.Toyota says it aims to be a carbon-neutral company, not just a maker of EVs. The firm refused to sign a pledge on phasing out traditional engines at the U.N. summit on climate change, saying much of the world isn't ready to go electric. Hydrogen-fuelled combustion engines would also mean less disruption to car production than a switch to EVs - appealing in Japan, where mass layoffs are politically difficult. But the technology requires bulky pressurised tanks, and there’s little infrastructure for supplying the fuel to users. It does also produce small traces of pollution, meaning it can't quite be described as zero-emission. For all those reasons, most automakers are betting it all on EVs. The coming years will see whether Toyota's alternative can stay in the race.

  • Fauci won't quit until pandemic 'is in the rearview mirror'; Austria orders lockdown for unvaccinated: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says he won't resign despite a recent national survey indicating more than half of voters believe he should step down.

  • Body Dysmorphia And Muscle Dysmorphia Are Common In Men, So What's It Like For You?

    It's time to have an open and honest conversation about this.View Entire Post ›

  • Watch Summer Walker Cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Bag Lady’ For BBC Radio’s Live Lounge

    Walker and Badu are known to be fans of each other’s music, with Walker noting she grew up on Badu’s highly acclaimed work from the 90s.

  • Where does Ohio State land on Kirk Herbstreit’s top 4 after dominant win over Purdue?

    Where does Kirk Herbstreit see Ohio State in the playoff picture? #GoBucks

  • Fox News Story Disappears Own Critique of White Nationalists

    Stephanie Keith/GettyFox News edited an article Sunday to downplay the presence of white nationalists at an anti-vaccine protest over the weekend, removing references to the racist activists after an initial article describing their role organizing the event prompted pushback from far-right critics.On Saturday afternoon, followers of white-nationalist leader Nick Fuentes rallied near New York City’s Gracie Mansion to protest the city’s vaccine mandate. That night, Fox News writer Adam Sabes wrot

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • El Dorado County teacher to be sentenced for child pornography after mistakenly uploading video

    A former El Dorado County teacher is set to appear in court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and child abuse charges. His entire case began after a video sent by mistake. Ryan Michael Pullen, who was a Union Mine High School drama teacher in the El Dorado area near Diamond Springs, is scheduled for sentencing in relation to his charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney's office said his offense came to light when Pullen inadvertently sent a 7-minute homemade video of multiple female students undressing and changing into costume to fellow high school employees. He was attempted to upload video to a Google Drive after the high school's assistant principal requested event content to add to a promotional video for incoming 8th-graders.

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him liable after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” Bellis sa

  • Defense lawyers in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial called for a mistrial because Arbery's mother cried in court

    The judge denied the request, and said a defense lawyer's earlier statement calling for Black pastors to be barred from the court was "reprehensible."

  • Sword-Wielding Rapist Held Woman Captive for Two Weeks: Cops

    Bill Pugliano/GettyA dramatic SWAT standoff at a Utah home has uncovered a horrific kidnapping ordeal that police say saw a woman held captive for weeks while she was tortured in increasingly deranged ways. The woman’s alleged captor, identified by authorities in West Valley City as 50-year-old Garman Shaun Cunningham, is now behind bars and facing a slew of charges. Police learned of his alleged house of horrors after responding to a domestic violence call at his home late Friday; they were rep