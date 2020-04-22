Day By Day Baby Reveals Range of Affordable Pregnancy Accessories

SHERIDAM, Wyo., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New pregnancy accessories brand, Day By Day Baby, is excited to reveal its opening range of high-quality but affordable pregnancy accessories and gifts.

Founded by healthcare professionals, Day By Day Baby has been busy creating products designed to fit the needs of parents and families around the world.

The company's signature BABY ON THE WAY - DAY BY DAY calendar is specially crafted to create memories and excitement. It also serves as a go-to companion through every stage of pregnancy, sharing valuable tips, insights and information from our healthcare professionals.

Also among the growing product range are tasteful and stylish designed posters, milestone and memory cards, and high quality mugs.

Products range between $19.99 and $26, making them affordable and appealing to all budgets. Despite the low price, the materials and artwork are premium quality to ensure that Day By Day babys products will brighten and enhance any household.

Day By Day Baby products make a wonderful gift, either for a newly pregnant couple, or as a present to, or even a way of sharing the good news with, grandparents to be. Whoever you are buying for, the products are designed to take buyers through the beautiful journey of pregnancy and early life.

Day By Day Baby products will soon be available through their website www.Daybydaybaby.com but are currently available via their crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, where you may support them and purchase products with a discount of up to 32% and to be among the first to receive Day By Day Baby's products.

You can pledge your support at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/baby-on-the-way-day-by-day-tear-off-calendar#/

Day By Day Baby is a pregnancy accessories brand, created by healthcare professionals.

To keep up to date with Day By Day Baby's latest products and releases, please visit www.daybydaybaby.com

