Day of the Dead/Prince Valley Market
Day of the Dead/Prince Valley Market
Forget pricey formulas, this one is cheaper and just as effective, fans say.
Macy's ended a 159-year tradition amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blizzard has launched a month-long blood drive to celebrate the release of Diablo IV's second season, Season of Blood. There will be three tiers of rewards that will unlock as more people donate, with the final reward being a sweepstakes for a custom liquid-cooled PC infused with human blood.
Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that highlights notable tech industry happenings over the past few days. Life moves pretty fast, as a young Matthew Broderick once said -- we empathize. In this edition of WiR, we cover a hacker leaking millions of 23andMe customer records, X's crackdown on porn, Meta's Ray-Ban sunglasses and Marc Andreessen's tone-deaf manifesto.
'Since I started using these towels to dry my hair, I have felt my hair fall out a little less,' wrote a rave reviewer.
Over 18,000 shoppers rave about this scrub for a glowy, youthful look. Scoop it up while it's on sale!
From bestselling Lululemon leggings to anti-aging skin care, these are the scores I’m adding to my cart this weekend.
Be prepared whatever comes your way — this genius gadget can spark it up even in high winds.
The deep discount event begins next week, but you can score sweet deals starting now for every room in your home.
I already own them in four colors.
Another day, another convert: Toyota and Lexus electric vehicles will adopt Tesla's chargers starting in 2025, Toyota said this week. The top automaker by global sales, Toyota is the latest to back the North American Charging Standard (NACS), following Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Nissan, Mercedes, GM and Ford, among others. In just about five months, Tesla has virtually sidelined the Combined Charging System (CCS), the standard backed by the Biden administration.
Spain-based Luzia is trying to introduce AI chatbot tech to users through a WhatsApp-based bot. The company, founded in 2023 by Álvaro Martínez Higes, Javier Andrés and Carlos Pérez, is trying to address the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking market for chatbots. Using Luzia is pretty easy.
Snag Vegamour's popular products for 25% off sitewide — but these deals end today.
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's comedy bit honors rapper Snoop Dogg's contributions to the popularization of marijuana.
Poshmark is shutting down its international businesses -- operations in India, Australia and the U.K. -- as the social shopping marketplace shifts attention to "core markets," the company informed customers. The firm's marketplace will become inaccessible in India, Australia and the U.K. on October 26, it said. Poshmark expanded to India and Australia in 2021, whereas its entry to the U.K. happened in January this year.
The president argued that the United States remained a global beacon, and that the struggles in Israel and Ukraine were important for the survival of democracy.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.63% from 7.57% the previous week, Freddie Mac reported.
"I literally had no feeling in my legs for four days. I couldn't walk for four or five days." Mecole Hardman said Thursday.
Sales of previously owned homes dropped 2% from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.96 million.
The bottom line for investors is that the longer the rise in yields persists, the greater the chance that the Fed breaks something.