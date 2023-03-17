New Year’s Day death ruled a homicide; Horry police seek community’s help in investigation

The Horry County Police Department is asking for help in the New Year’s Day death of a Horry County man.

On Jan. 1, Emauel Taysean Melvin was found dead at the G Spot bar off of Highway 90 in the Longs area, according to a Twitter post by police. His death was determined to be a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for community tips to help further the case.

Anyone with information about Melvin’s death is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department’s tipline at 843-915-8477 or email to crimetips@horrycountysc.gov.