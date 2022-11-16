‘This is the day you die’: Man hits woman over head with chair in apparent random attack, police say

An Albany woman is recovering after a man tried to sexually assault her and then hit her in the head with a chair.

The incident happened early Sunday morning, according to WFXL-TV.

In a police report obtained by the TV station, it said the woman was walking by an alleyway around 1:30 a.m. when the man approached her and told her that “this is the day you die.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The police report said the man took the woman’s clothes off and tried to force himself on her. According to the TV station, the man then beat the woman with a stick and hit her over the head with a chair as she tried to call for help.

Luckily, the woman was able to break free and escape the man.

The woman said she did not know the man and was not able to give a description of her attacker before she was taken to the hospital, the TV station said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 229-436-8477.

IN OTHER NEWS: