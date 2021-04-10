The day the Duke died: the passing of Prince Philip, told in 17 pictures

THE DAY PRINCE PHILIP DIED PICTURES - Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images Europe

He had lived a wonderful 99 years, but on Friday morning, April 9, with his beloved wife, The Queen, by his side, Prince Philip passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle.

The nation mourns with the Royal family for a man who lived a remarkable life of service. The news had hardly begun to sink in when the floral tributes appeared at the gates of Buckingham Palace, and the world of social media started to fill with uplifting stories of how the Duke of Edinburgh had touched the lives of people, made them smile, and inspired them in their youth.

Told in pictures, this is how the day unfolded. You can follow the latest news on today's liveblog here.

A traditional notice at the Palace...

A member of staff carries an announcement, regarding the death of Britain's Prince Philip, to be displayed on the fence of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, April 9, 2021. - Matt Dunham/ AP

The announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, who has died at the age of 99, hangs on the gates of Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Friday April 9, 2021. PA Photo. Prince Philip, 99, was the longest-serving consort in British history. - Ian West/ PA

It is at 12.01pm that Windsor Castle issues a 58-word statement that begins: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

A sign confirming the death is carried across the forecourt of Buckingham Palace before being placed on the gates.

...and an announcement for the modern world

@RoyalFamily It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. - Twitter

This is the message posted on the Royal family Twitter account. Soon the internet is awash with people's stories and memories of the Duke, both from the UK and across the world. This is the Telegraph's rich obituary of his fascinating life.

The tributes begin

Maggie, 2, lays down a bouquet of flowers outside Buckingham Palace after it was announced that Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died at the age of 99, - Hannah McKay/ Reuters

Rachael Hertzke and her sons Liam 10, Finn 7 and Jack 3 from Virginia Water, lay flowers at the gate - Jamie Lorriman

A little girl, Maggie, aged two, above, is one of the first to lay a floral tribute against the railings at the front of Buckingham Palace, while others - such as Rachael Hertzke and her sons Liam 10, Finn, seven, and Jack, three, from Virginia Water - place flowers at the gate of Windsor Castle.

Flowers at Cambridge Gate at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99 - Victoria Jones/ PA

A family grieves

Prince Charles (front passenger seat) is driven out of Windsor Castle after spending around an hour there following the death of Prince Phillip. - Jamie Lorriman

Screen grab from the archewell.com website of a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who has died at the age of 99. - archewell.com

Prince Charles - in the front passenger seat, above - is driven out of Windsor Castle after spending around an hour there following the death of Prince Philip. Later the Prince paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, saying the Duke of Edinburgh would want to be remembered as an individual “in his own right”. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex post this tribute, above, on their Archewell site.

Story continues

A nation begins eight days of mourning

People view flowers left in front of the gate at Buckingham Palace in London - Matt Dunham/AP

An elderly member of the public wearing an outfit in the style of a vintage ceremonial military uniform carries a floral tribute outside Buckingham Palace - Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images

As the floral tributes grow, so do the crowds drawn to reflect on the passing of the Duke. An elderly member of the public wearing an outfit in the style of a vintage ceremonial military uniform carries a floral tribute outside Buckingham Palace. The Royal family later urges people not to lay flowers but to follow Covid rules, but the tributes continue to arrive. Read more here on the eight days of mourning.

The flags are lowered, and the billboards changed

Police look on as the Union flag is flown at half mast on Buckingham Palace - Geoff Pugh

The Union flag flies at half mast over Belfast City Hall - Brian Lawless/ PA

A tribute to Prince Philip shines on Piccadilly Circus whilst a member of public reads a paper with him on the from page - Rick Findler

The John Lewis tribute

Across the country, the Union flag is flown at half mast out of respect, including at Buckingham Palace and Belfast City Hall. Meanwhile, the world-famous billboard at Piccadilly Circus in London displays a tribute. Underground and main railway stations, as well as many company websites such as Barbour and John Lewis, above, also feature a solemn message.

The PM addresses the nation

Boris Johnson pays tribute - Pippa Fowles / No10 Downing Street

The Prime Minister pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in Downing Street, hailing him as a "devoted" husband who "earned the affection of generations".

Boris Johnson said he "helped to steer the Royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life".

Read the statement in full here.

The front pages the world over honour the Duke

The UK's media coverage of the death of Prince Philip - Andy Rain/ EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In the UK, and across the world, the passing of the Duke made the front pages. You can read all about it here.