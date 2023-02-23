On day of his execution, Florida inmate Donald Dillbeck meets with spiritual adviser

RAIFORD — On his last day of life, 32 years after a judge sentenced him to death, Donald Dillbeck woke up early.

He went through his normal routine, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Michelle Glady told reporters. He visited with his spiritual adviser, she said. At 9:45 a.m., he had his last meal: fried shrimp, mushrooms, onion rings, butter pecan ice cream, pecan pie and a chocolate bar.

By 6 p.m. today, he will be strapped to a gurney in the death chamber at Florida State Prison, where, if all goes as planned, a three-drug cocktail will enter his veins through a needle. The first drug will sedate him, the second will paralyze him, and the third will stop his heart.

The execution will be Florida’s first in more than three years, and the 100th since the Supreme Court allowed the practice to resume in 1975. A jury convicted Dillbeck, 59, in the 1990 murder of Faye Lamb Vann in a Tallahassee parking lot. Glady said Thursday afternoon she did not yet know if any of Vann’s family members would attend the execution.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night rejected a last-minute appeal by Dillbeck’s attorneys, who argued the neurological impact of his biological mother’s heavy drinking during her pregnancy, and abuse after he was born, should be reason for the justices to spare his life.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Dillbeck’s death warrant exactly a month ago, on Jan. 23. When asked why, a spokesman pointed to the details of the crime — Dillbeck was also convicted of murdering Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979, when Dillbeck was 15. He murdered Vann after he escaped from the prison sentence he was serving in Hall’s death.

The COVID-19 pandemic and state emergencies, like hurricanes, contributed to the years-long gap in executions, the spokesman said.

“With the signing of Mr. Dillbeck’s warrant,” spokesman Jeremy Redfern said, “the process has resumed.”

However, opponents of the death penalty believe politics, and DeSantis’ widely expected run for president, also played a role.

The same day DeSantis signed Dillbeck’s warrant, he floated the idea to lower the jury threshold to recommend a death sentence from unanimity, which is required by current state law, to 8-4. About a week later, Republican lawmakers filed a pair of bills that would make that change and also allow a judge to override a jury’s recommendation for life in prison and sentence death instead.

The jury in Dillbeck’s case had the same breakdown: eight for death and four for life.

Seminole Rep. Berny Jacques, who sponsored the House version of the bill, pointed to his frustration at the result of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre. In that case, jurors, split 9-3, spared the life of the shooter, outraging the governor, state lawmakers and some family members of the 17 victims.

“It’s whether or not a small number can basically derail the true administration of justice, and we think that it shouldn’t be left to a small amount,” Jacques said.

Death penalty experts said the proposed legislation is almost identical to a prior version of Florida’s capital sentencing scheme that was struck down in 2016. While Jacques said he feels comfortable it will pass constitutional muster, critics of the law are concerned the courts would strike it down again and that it would ultimately move Florida backwards while other states have trended away from using the ultimate punishment.

“There will not be finality,” said Maria DeLiberato, executive director of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, of the disservice such a constitutional challenge would have for crime victims. “There will be instability and unreliability in the system and years of litigation in court over the constitutionality of this system.”

At the time of Lamb’s murder, Dillbeck had escaped from a work-release catering job in Gadsden County, where he was serving a life sentence for killing Hall, 31.

Dillbeck went to Tallahassee and tried to carjack a vehicle, according to court documents. Vann, who was sitting in the car, resisted and was fatally stabbed. He was convicted in 1991 of first-degree murder, armed robbery and armed burglary, Department of Corrections records show.

