ON THIS DAY: Feb. 5, 2010, ‘Snowmageddon’ paralyzed Mid-Atlantic

“Snowmageddon” bore down on western Pennsylvania on Feb. 5, 2010, leaving behind 21.9″ of snow officially at Pittsburgh International Airport with parts of the region easily topping two feet of snow.

The Pizza Hut along Baum Boulevard during Snowmageddon on Feb. 5, 2020.

Snowmageddon in Pittsburgh on Feb. 5, 2010.

Snowmageddon in Pittsburgh on Feb. 5, 2010.

Snowmageddon in Pittsburgh on Feb. 5, 2010.

Snowmageddon in Pittsburgh on Feb. 5, 2010.

Snowmageddon in Pittsburgh on Feb. 5, 2010.

Snowmageddon in Pittsburgh on Feb. 5., 2020.

Snowmageddon in Pittsburgh on Feb. 5, 2020.

Snowmageddon in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood on Feb. 5, 2020.

More people talk about the Blizzard of ’93 and Snowmageddon than any other snowstorms in Pittsburgh history. The February 2010 storm wreaked havoc from coast to coast causing more than 40 fatalities in the United States and Mexico.

So far this winter we have seen just over 11 inches of snow.

TRENDING NOW:

Witness recalls moment when shots rang out during deadly shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh Man shot while taking out trash in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats Man dead, 2 other men injured after shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh VIDEO:Witness recalls moment when shots rang out during deadly shooting at baby shower in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

PHOTOS: “Snowmageddon” in Pittsburgh, Feb. 5, 2010

Pittsburgh was the first major city to experience part of the nor’easter’s heaviest precipitation with snow starting late in the afternoon that Friday and continuing to fall until late morning Saturday.

Three days later, another eight inches of snow fell over a two-day span. Total snowfall for the month of February 2010 was nearly four feet.

Snowmageddon is currently ranked as the fourth largest snowstorm on record, just behind the March blizzard of 1993 in which 25.3 inches of snow fell.​