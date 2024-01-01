New Year’s Day forecast: Beautiful start to 2024 in Central Florida
Central Florida will have a beautiful start to the new year on Monday.
Early morning fog will be thick in spots but will clear out later in the day.
High temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s in the afternoon.
Our area will be partly cloudy and dry overall.
We will see patchy fog and cool temperatures Monday night.
Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
We’ll see a chance of showers Wednesday night and a bigger front with storms late Saturday.
