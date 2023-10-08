The day Hamas came knocking: ‘I looked at the intercom, it was a guy with an RPG’

When the Awhazov family walked back to their house on Saturday morning after being called away to an air raid shelter they assumed the worst was over.

But shortly afterwards someone rang the doorbell of their home, in the southern Israeli town of Ofakim.

George Awhazov looked at the intercom screen and was confronted by two men in camouflage: one of them tugged at the door handle, the other, with a rocket launcher on his shoulder, looked around cautiously.

“I heard some noise outside and went to the intercom when I heard the doorbell. I looked at it and saw a guy with an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade launcher). The only time I ever saw an RPG was in computer games.”

The 23-year old, wisely, did not open the door. He had come within a whisker of being kidnapped.

Over a dozen towns and villages in southern Israel were overrun by Hamas fighters on Saturday as they shot residents in the streets and grabbed others to take them to Gaza.

George Awhazov outside his home in the southern Israeli town of Ofakim

Mr Awhazov’s father, Yuri, who immigrated to Israel three decades earlier as he fled the war in Chechnya had only recently has the intercom installed when he renovated the entire one-storey house.

“I got it installed about a year ago – and my relatives kept making fun of me,” Mr Awhazov Snr told the The Telegraph.

“They kept asking: Why would you need this fancy intercom? I just love technology and I decided to have one. We were so lucky: If it wasn’t for that intercom, I would have come to the gate and opened it.”

There was constant gunfire outside, and bullets kept piercing the metal gate although the concrete wall remained intact. One bullet went through the gate into the yard and ricocheted into the Awhazovs’ home, hitting the glass door.

“It was terrifying,” Mr Awhazov Snr said.

“The terrorists were going house-to-house simply to kill as many people as possible. They had no other purpose.”

Street bears scars of fighting

About 36 hours after the unprecedented breach, the idyllic community of Ofakim, with low-storey houses and eucalyptus trees lining the streets, still bore visible scars of street fighting.

A charred SUV on Sunday afternoon sat on the side of the road behind a white pick-up truck with Palestinian number plates. Its doors were flung open, and all upholstery was ripped off: Israeli forces had apparently checked it for explosives.

On HaTamar street in the centre of Ofakim, population 29,000, every other car had had its windows smashed or featured bullet holes in the windscreen. The pavement was littered with empty plastic water bottles, discarded by the Israeli troops and first responders.

Israeli soldiers eventually regained control in Ofakim - AP/Ilan Assayag

A two-storey cottage near a car park had all of its windows smashed, and the window upstairs was pock-marked with bullet holes. A couple holed up there for hours before police came to their rescue.

On Sunday afternoon, a group of plainclothes policemen showed up at the fence of the house where the pavement was still splashed with blood.

One of the officers lit a candle and put it on the ground near the blood stain. Other officers put on their police caps and took a moment for a Jewish prayer.

‘I thought it was a gang fight’

Mr Awhazov stood outside the bullet-ridden metal gate of his house on Sunday afternoon as neighbours were out in the street for the first time after a day-long siege that had only ended at 1am.

Sirens first rang out in Ofakim, which sits 20 kilometres east of the Gaza border, at 3.30am on Saturday, and Mr Awhazov’s parents and sister went to an air raid shelter in the street, a concrete cubicle sitting on the pavement.

After a second air raid siren, the family went back home and stayed in their kitchen.

There was no expectation of a threat on their doorstep. Then, gunshots were heard in the streets.

“I thought it was a gang fight or something,” Mr Awhazov told the Telegraph.

As Israel has seen an uptick in gang violence in recent months, this was not a wild guess.

The Israeli army finally entered the town at about 4.30pm on Saturday and managed to extract the hostages from the house across the road. Choppers hovered in the air, telling residents via loudspeakers not to leave their homes.

Mr Awhazov Snr, a father of two who fled to Israel when Russian federal troops invaded his native Grozny in 1994, said he was aware that Israel was not the safest place in the world but never thought a Hamas invasion was on the cards.

“I never thought I’d see something like this in my lifetime,” he said. “This was always such a quiet town. Everyone knew each other.”

Out in the street where his son’s grey Honda sat on Saturday morning with its tyres pierced and side window smashed, Mr Awhazov Snr pointed to a building across the road where a neighbour, a popular handyman, was killed by Hamas. Next door, a young neighbour was shot dead as he tried to run to his parents’ house.

Mr Awhazov wants the family to leave the area temporarily, fearing that a possible IDF operation in Gaza could be devastating for the area around.

But his father is sceptical after seeing large swathes of the country, from south to the centre, come under rocket fire on Saturday.

“Where do we go?” he said. “Nowhere in this country is safe.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.