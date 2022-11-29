THIS DAY IN HISTORY: 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho Massacred at Sand Creek

57
Levi Rickert
·3 min read
Robert Lindneaux portrays his concept of the Sand Creek Massacre. (Photo/Courtesy of History Colorado H.6130.37)
Robert Lindneaux portrays his concept of the Sand Creek Massacre. (Photo/Courtesy of History Colorado H.6130.37)

THIS DAY IN HISTORY: Monday, November 29, 2022, is the anniversary of the Sand Creek Massacre, where approximately 230 Cheyenne & Arapaho were killed at the hands of 675 U.S. soldiers, known as the Colorado territory militia.

Among the dead on November 29, 1864 were at least 105 women, children and elders.

The soldiers were commanded by Colonel John M. Chivington to attack a village of about 750 Cheyenne and Arapaho along the Sand Creek River in Colorado.

For years, the United States had been engaged in conflict with several American Indian tribes over territory rights. The Treaty of Fort Laramie in 1851 had given the American Indians extensive territory, but the Pikes Peak gold rush in 1858 and other factors had persuaded the U.S. to renegotiate the terms of the treaty. In 1861, the Treaty of Fort Wise was signed by Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho chiefs.

The treaty took from the Southern Cheyenne and Arapaho much of the land given to them by the earlier treaty, reducing the size of their reservation to about 1/13th of the original amount.

Although the peace seeking chiefs signed the treaty to ensure the safety of their people, not all of the tribes were happy with the decision. In particular, a group of Indians known as the Dog Soldiers, made up of Cheyenne and Lakota, were vehemently opposed to having white settlers on what the Indians still referred to as their land.

The Sand Creek Massacre had a great impact on the Cheyenne and Arapaho’s traditional knowledge, language, ceremonies, and many other cultural traditions. Thirteen Cheyenne chiefs were killed, along with four Cheyenne Society Headmen and one Arapaho Chief. These individuals were these tribes’ connection to their culture and their way of life. Without these individuals, there were fewer people left to pass down traditions, language and songs.

It was another dark chapter in American history. This tragedy, and others like Wounded Knee and the Bear River Massacre, are often left out of the recollection and teaching of United States history.

It is important for the people of the United States to be aware of the tragedies inflicted upon Indigenous People that occurred at the hands of the U.S. government. This is why the Cheyenne and Arapaho people gather every year on the anniversary of the event.

The Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site was established in 2007.  In October of this year, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) announced that the United States purchased nearly 3,500 acres of prairie land to expand the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site.  Haaland and National Park Service Chuck Sams III (Umatilla) visited Sand Creek with Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D-CO) and John Hickenlooper (D-CO). Joining the federal officials were leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes.

“We will never forget the hundreds of lives that were brutally taken here — men, women and children murdered in an unprovoked attack,” Haaland said in a written statement. “Stories like the Sand Creek Massacre are not easy to tell but it is my duty — our duty — to ensure that they are told.”

In a long overdue gesture, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) in August 2021 signed an Executive Order rescinding a pair of 19th century proclamations that granted the right to kill American Indians. Polis called the two proclamations, which set the stage for the Sand Creek Massacre, "shameful."

On the Sand Creek Massacre Foundation’s website, they say: “The Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site is the place where their spirits reside, where we come to learn, to remember, to heal, and to make sure such atrocities never happen again.”

Editor's Note:  This story, originally published in 2021, has been updated to reflect Secretary Haaland's announcement and visit to the Sand Creek Massacre site in October 2022. 

About the Author: "Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. Rickert was awarded Best Column 2021 Native Media Award for the print\/online category by the Native American Journalists Association. He serves on the advisory board of the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association. He can be reached at levi@nativenewsonline.net."

Contact: levi@nativenewsonline.net

Recommended Stories

  • Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

    The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it, has been a key issue in discussions over how to stave off a crisis in the Colorado River. The lake was formed in 1905 when the river overflowed, creating a resort destination that slowly morphed into an environmental disaster as water levels receded, exposing residents to harmful dust and reducing wildlife habitat.

  • Oz Senate Defeat Opens Door  to Ex-Hedge Fund CEO McCormick for Another Run

    (Bloomberg) -- When politicians, business and civic leaders descend on New York City’s Waldorf Astoria on Friday for the annual Pennsylvania Society gathering, Democrats in the crowd will be celebrating the first time in 75 years that the state’s voters have not elected at least one Republican senator. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Nex

  • Space Force Official Warns China Could 'Surpass' US In Ongoing Space Race

    Lt. Gen. Nina M. Armagno's observation comes as China prepares to launch a rocket with three astronauts aboard to travel to its space station this week.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward limiting public corruption prosecutions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared poised to make it tougher to prosecute political corruption cases as they signaled sympathy toward appeals by an ex-aide to Democratic former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and a businessman of bribery and fraud convictions. The justices heard arguments in appeals by Cuomo's former executive deputy secretary Joseph Percoco and onetime construction company executive Louis Ciminelli, who were charged in a corruption crackdown by federal prosecutors in Manhattan centered on the halls of the state capital of Albany.

  • Kanye and His Antisemitic Friends Storm Out of Live Right Wing Podcast

    On Monday, Kanye, Nick Fuentes, and Milo Yiannopoulos abruptly walked off the Timcast IRL podcast

  • Twitter users find porn after searching about COVID protests in China

    As nationwide protests against China’s strict zero-COVID policy escalate, Chinese bots are spamming Twitter with pornographic content, making it difficult for users to search for information on major Chinese cities. Over the weekend, thousands of protestors took to the streets to decry the nation’s COVID-19 restrictions in more than a dozen cities, including Shanghai and Beijing. The protests were ignited after a fire erupted at an apartment complex in Urumqi, Xinjiang, killing 10 people on Nov. 24.

  • Orion capsule watches the moon eclipse Earth at farthest point of Artemis odyssey

    Halfway into its 25.5-day uncrewed Artemis 1 mission, NASA’s Orion capsule today recorded a weird kind of Earth-moon eclipse, reached its farthest distance from our planet and began the complicated trek back home. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson marveled at the milestones achieved in the Artemis program, aimed at sending astronauts to the lunar surface by as early as 2025. “Artemis 1 has had extraordinary success and has completed a series of history-making events,” he told reporters at a news br

  • 400 groups urge U.S. lawmakers to take 'immediate steps' to block potential rail strike

    More than 400 groups on Monday called on Congress to intervene in an ongoing railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel and strand rail travelers while inflicting billions of dollars of economic damage. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers, National Retail Federation, American Petroleum Institute, National Restaurant Association, American Trucking Associations, American Farm Bureau Federation and other groups warned impacts of a potential strike could be felt as soon as Dec. 5.

  • Incoming Secretary of State looks to hand-count ballots, audit each election

    Auditors, current state office holder disagree on accuracy of tabulator machines

  • Penn State star OT Olu Fashanu announces he will return to Nittany Lions for 2023 season

    “Everyone in this program has pushed me to become a better football player, and more importantly, a better man.”

  • Ancient creature stomped through Alaska — and researchers just found track to prove it

    The footprint was found at Aniakchak National Monument.

  • Atmospheric river with heavy snow, rain to slam Washington to Northern California

    An atmospheric fire hose will blast areas of the Pacific coast this week and could result in major travel disruptions from heavy snow, flooding and strong winds, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. A phenomenon, known as an atmospheric river, or a plume of intense moisture, will take aim at part of the West coast and move southward during the middle days of this week, before weakening by Friday prior to reaching Southern California. The setup can lead to excessive amounts of rain and snow in a shor

  • Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff on the game-winning kick in OT to beat Oklahoma

    Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff on the game-winning kick in OT to beat Oklahoma.

  • Biden spoken to lawmakers on rail strike: White House

    STORY: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that a potential rail strike was "unacceptable, because of the impact that it would have on jobs, and families, and farms, and businesses and communities across the country."More than 400 groups on Monday called on Congress to intervene in an ongoing railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel and strand rail travelers while inflicting billions of dollars of economic damage.The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other national trade groups warned impacts of a potential strike could be felt as soon as Dec. 5.A rail traffic stoppage could freeze almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoke inflation and cost the American economy as much as $2 billion per day by unleashing a cascade of transport woes affecting U.S. energy, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and retail sectors.

  • Pike County murder trial: Closing arguments begin today

    Closing arguments in the Pike County murders case are set to happen later today.

  • Dwayne Johnson Returns to 7-Eleven Where He Used to Steal Snickers to ‘Right the Wrong'

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confessed that in his teens, when he was "broke as hell," he stole a Snickers bar from the convenience store every day for nearly a year.

  • A new General Hospital: Turning an iconic L.A. landmark into homeless housing

    After standing mostly vacant for the last 14 years, the iconic General Hospital is nearing a reincarnation as affordable and homeless housing.

  • Artemis: Nasa's Orion capsule breaks distance record

    The spacecraft travels further from Earth than any previous vehicle built for astronauts.

  • KU hoops faced travel delay returning from Bahamas. Here’s how it affected the schedule

    The Kansas Jayhawks had to alter their schedule after travel issues kept the team from returning home on Saturday. Here are the details.

  • Lowest price ever! Clean the gunk out of your pores — these nose patches are just over $1 a pop for Cyber Monday

    This dermatologist-approved winner scoops out all the oil and dirt from your pores, making them appear smaller and less noticeable.