New Year’s Day hit-and-run crash in KC critically injures driver of car that was struck

Kansas City police are investigating a New Year’s Day hit-and-run crash that critically injured the driver of the car that was struck.

The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. in the intersection of 33rd Street and Prospect Avenue, according to police. An initial investigation found that a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo heading west on 33rd Street entered the intersection from a stop sign and was struck by a black Chevrolet Impala traveling north on Prospect at a high speed, police said.

The Impala driver ran from the crash scene, police said. The driver of the Monte Carlo, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.