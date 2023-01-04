New Year’s Day homicide victim identified. He was confronted in parking lot, Fresno police say

Fresno police Tuesday sought help identifying a gunman who shot and killed a 30-year-old man at the Parks at Fig Garden apartments on New Year’s Day.

The victim was identified by police in an update Tuesday as Steven Montano.

The shooting took place about 5 p.m. Sunday at the complex in the 4000 block of North Fruit Avenue.

Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said homicide detectives believe that Montano was confronted in the parking lot by another man before the shooting.

“Detectives are still working to positively identify the suspect in this case,” Dooley said.

Detectives asked for help in the case and anyone with information is asked to contact detective Rudy Montoya at 559-621-2449 or detective Vic Miranda at 559-621-2452. Witnesses may also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

