A day in the life of a Peloton instructor who wakes up at 4:30 a.m., takes his mini poodle to dog parks, and loves cookies

Peloton, a popular fitness company, offers spinning and other classes both in its studios and streamed into people's homes.

Their trainers are celebrities of sorts, with robust social media followings.

One New York City Peloton instructor, Oliver Lee, walked a through a day in his life, from what he has for breakfast to how he prepares for, and recovers from, classes.

Visit Insider's homepage for more.

Meet 28-year-old Oliver Lee, a Peloton instructor who moved to New York from London about four years ago.

Oliver Lee

Lee's been a fitness professional since he was 22. He started as a personal trainer at a commercial gym in London and moved to New York to seek more opportunities in the fitness world.

Currently, he lives in NoMad, which is short for North of Madison Square Park.

Lee now works as a Tread instructor for Peloton's non-spin classes, like running, strength training, and bootcamps at their New York City studio.

A Peloton tread at an expo. More

Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

Lee started working with Peloton after becoming friends with other instructors, who encouraged him to apply. "It was a very organic process," he said.

The fitness company has two New York City studios, one cycling and one for other workouts like the ones Lee teaches. It also streams those classes to people who own its $2,245 bikes across the country.

Lee has a rescue dog named Charlee, a mini poodle mix.

Oliver Lee

Charlee is about a year old. She's very energetic and loves to go for walks, which means Lee has to keep a consistent routine of getting out and about during the day.

"Charlee has non-negotiables and keeps me on schedule," Lee told Insider.

A few days a week, Lee wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to teach 6 a.m. classes.

The view from NoMad. More

Oliver Lee

On those days, he'll usually let Charlee sleep and save the walk for after his first class of the day.

But on this day, a Thursday, his classes are only in the evenings, so he sleeps until 8 a.m.