A day in the life of a top Silicon Valley investor, who used to travel worldwide for work and is now hunkered down in his San Francisco home, taking calls in his pajamas during the pandemic

David Blumberg, managing partner at Blumberg Capital, used to travel to Israel, New York, and beyond for work before the COVID-19 pandemic drove the world to a halt.

Now, instead of commuting into his downtown San Francisco office, Blumberg takes calls at his home in the city starting early in the morning — sometimes in his pajamas — cooks, and spends more time with family.

He said he feels more efficient, and he's realizing how much the business travel has disrupted his natural rhythm.

Blumberg is one of many white-collar workers in the San Francisco Bay Area who have been sheltering in place since mid-March.

Thousands of Bay Area residents have been working from home since the shelter-in-place order was issued in mid-March — and that includes the region's top tech executives, including venture capitalist David Blumberg.

Blumberg and his family have been sheltering in place in their home in San Francisco's Inner Sunset neighborhood since mid-March. Business Insider caught up with Blumberg to see how the pandemic has altered his workday and life.

Here's how one of Silicon Valley's top investors is spending his days through a global public health crisis.

David Blumberg is the managing partner of Blumberg Capital, a San Francisco-based early-stage venture capital firm.

He and his team have very smoothly transitioned to remote work, a blessing for which he said he is grateful. Many digital workers have done the same as remote work has gained a greater focus, while essential workers have not been able to do so.

His office is in downtown San Francisco at First and Folsom Streets.

Blumberg is not your typical venture capitalist. As he told Business Insider's Melia Russell in 2018, he's a white man but still a minority in Silicon Valley's technolibertarian sphere — he's gay, believes in God, and voted for Donald Trump.

"When we came out as Republicans, we got dropped from a lot of cocktail-party lists," Blumberg said in 2018. "There's a number of friends who we just don't see anymore because — we would be happy to see them — but they can't deal with it. We break the stereotype."

He used to wake up at 6:30 am, shower, get the kids up and ready, and take them to school. He and his partner would take turns driving them.

Blumberg in his home office in June. More

Before the order was issued, his two kids had extracurricular activities, like soccer games and Sunday school. For him, he also used to have cocktail parties, seminars, and other events in the city.

He also traveled a lot before, to New York and Israel, among other places, which is an aspect of his career that he said he doesn't miss.

"I didn't realize how disruptive it is, but the travel is kind of a break in your normal circadian rhythm," he told Business Insider in an interview for this article.

Now he wakes up around 6:30 am per usual and has breakfast with his family. He starts taking calls by 8 am, sometimes earlier.

"I'm more efficient this way," Blumberg said. "I'm able to be on the call in my pajamas. I'm able to have my kids bring me tea or lunch or breakfast while I'm sitting at my desk, and I don't have to miss a conference call, board vote, or whatever."

He has a home office and can see the Pacific Ocean from his window — Blumberg lives in the city's Inner Sunset neighborhood on the western side of the peninsula.

"My commute is a minute downstairs and I don't have to drive all the way downtown and go to the parking lot, wind up the circular ramp, and four flights to get to my parking space," he said.

He'll pause for lunch around noon, and he'll eat with his family when he can, but sometimes he's too busy and his kids will sweetly bring him his meal.