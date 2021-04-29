The day Maduro almost fell: The inside story of Venezuela's failed uprising

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Lawler
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Before dawn on April 30, 2019, Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López — Venezuela’s U.S.-backed interim president and, until that morning, the country's most prominent political prisoner — stood together and declared the end of Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

  • The walls were closing in. A plane, U.S. officials would claim, was waiting on the tarmac to escort Maduro to Cuba.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Two years later, Guaidó’s star has fallen, López is in exile, and Maduro remains in the Miraflores Palace.

Axios spoke with key figures in the effort to oust Maduro and witnesses to the events that day to examine what went wrong and what happens now.

“It’s now or never”

John Bolton’s day began with a 5:25 a.m. phone call from the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

  • By then it was clear to both officials that “this was the day,” Bolton tells Axios. For the first time in his tenure as national security adviser, Bolton woke Donald Trump.

  • He relayed the message that Guaidó was putting his plan to split the regime and oust Maduro into action, and that the day could end with either Venezuelan leader imprisoned.

"I saw on social media that Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López were together," recounts Carlos Sandoval, a writer and literature professor at the Central University of Venezuela.

  • "Guaidó said he was in la Carlota, which is an air force base located in downtown, basically," Sandoval says.

  • "He said that this was part of the process to free the country. That people needed to be in the streets and, well, people responded to that call."

“When I woke up, I saw this guy (López) is out, I said, ‘What the hell is happening?’” recalls Francisco Santos, the Colombian ambassador to the U.S., who had been coordinating closely with the White House and Guaidó’s team in the run-up to April 30.

  • After receiving assurances that “everything had been tied up” and Maduro's inner circle was about to abandon him, Santos thought: “Wow. They’re going to pull it off. Now we have a totally different ballgame.”

Leopoldo López (R) stands alongside Guaidó in Caracas. Photo: Cristian Hernandez/AFP via Getty

Carlos Vecchio, Guaidó’s ambassador in Washington, was in regular contact with Guaidó and others on the ground. Mostly, he remembers the waiting.

  • “I was expecting some events that we negotiated with some people inside of the regime. I just kept expecting that moment [to come],” he tells Axios.

The plan

"We spoke to everybody and we never received a no from anybody," a source who was coordinating between the opposition and the regime ahead of April 30 tells Axios.

  • "Everybody" included the heads of the supreme court and armed forces — Maikel Moreno and Vladimir Padrino, respectively — and others in Maduro's inner circle.

  • They had been offered protections if Maduro lost power, and all seemed willing to play their part — or at least to jump ship when Maduro's fall was imminent.

The first domino fell when the head of the secret police, Christopher Figuera, facilitated López’s escape from house arrest.

  • Moreno was to move next, declaring Maduro illegitimate and elevating the National Assembly. Padrino would then publicly align the military with the supreme court's decision.

  • The public and the rank-and-file military, among whom Maduro was widely loathed, would rally behind Guaidó. The vise would close fast enough that he’d have no way out.

  • The era of two presidents — which began in January with a declaration that Maduro was a "usurper" and National Assembly President Guaidó the legitimate leader — would be over.

The unraveling

“Time works against you with something like this,” Santos says.

  • “After four or five hours when nothing had happened, I said, ‘uh oh. I think this is not happening.’”

National Guard troops loyal to Maduro arrive on the scene. Photo: Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty

"When I was outside, near to where I live, the first thing I encountered was an officer from the national guard shooting people who were congregating in the street," Sandoval says.

  • People fled as a "colectivo," or leftist paramilitary group, arrived and began shooting. This all took place right outside of a police station.

  • "The first thing you think of is, 'Wait, Juan Guaidó said that there was something developing, some events were taking place, so how is it that the police don’t know what to do?' ... You realize that this is just the same old story as always."

“When it began to look grim was when we heard that Maduro had been taken to Fort Tiuna and the Russians and the Cubans were there and they were digging in,” Bolton reflects. “They weren’t going to let him go, that’s for sure.”

  • In the early afternoon, by which time the situation had "taken a dip downhill," Bolton emerged in front of the White House and shocked the international media by declaring that Padrino, Moreno and Iván Hernández Dala, the head of the presidential guard, had all conspired against Maduro.

  • “I just wanted everybody to be sure that we knew what was going on. That we knew that people in the Maduro regime had been part of this plot," Bolton says.

John Bolton briefs the press. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

Four protesters had been killed and more than 200 injured.

"By noon, I knew this is just another episode of a long novel that still has no end. We don’t know when it will end, maybe I’ll die and miss the ending."

Carlos Sandoval, writer and literature professor

What went wrong

The regime insiders never fully trusted the opposition's promises, the military was only ever going to side with the winning team, and "Maduro kept his cool," the source who was coordinating between the sides says.

  • If Maduro had fired the military chiefs who plotted behind his back, the source says, the military could have turned on him. Instead, he assured them of his loyalty.

  • One by one, the regime's top figures took their places beside Maduro. The following morning, Padrino was on state TV, smiling alongside his commander-in-chief.

“We came very close,” Guaido says, asked by Axios to reflect on April 30. “And we are very close to achieving a transition.”

  • “The most important element of what April 30 represents,” he said last week at the Hudson Institute, is that the military will play a central role in any transition.

Even those close to the effort to oust Maduro remain unsure whether the would-be turncoats double crossed them, hedged their bets, or simply got cold feet.

  • "We underestimated the capability of Maduro to penetrate information and things like that," Santos says. In Vecchio's view, the opposition "underestimated the real nature of the regime... the criminal organization in power."

Nicolás Maduro alongside Vladimir Padrino at his inauguration. Photo: Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty

Bolton, in part, blames Trump. He says the president was ready to rally behind Guaidó one moment and abandon him the next — to the extent that that Bolton felt Maduro's overthrow had to be accomplished quickly, before Trump abandoned the cause entirely.

  • "I think it unquestionably hurt the chances of success," Bolton says. And after April 30 failed, Trump "didn’t want anything to do with it."

The aftermath

"From that day on, I felt cheated," Sandoval says.

  • "I felt like I was just another one of the bunch, another Venezuelan that wrongly believed in the opposition," Sandoval says.

  • "Now, for someone to convince me to go to a march, to listen to some politician, it's almost impossible. You can't even pay me to do that because I don't believe in anything anymore."

The suffering in Venezuela intensified in the months after April 30, even as the eyes of the world largely moved on.

  • The migrant crisis has accelerated. Five million Venezuelans now live outside the country, around 2 million of them across the border in Colombia. “The musicality of Bogotá has changed,” Santos says, because of the number of Venezuelan accents.

  • By one estimate, 96% of those who remain in the country are living in poverty.

"I think after April 30, Venezuelans became lethargic, and this feeling doesn’t seem to have an ending date," Sandoval says.

  • "We’re living in a situation that, with inflation, with the pandemic, with quarantine, the situation has gotten much more difficult because we are trying not to die from COVID or trying not to die of hunger."

Venezuelans cross into Colombia. Photo: Schneyder Mendoza/AFP via Getty

What now?

Guaidó is trying to keep the fight alive, and to regenerate the internal momentum and global attention that was so palpable two years ago.

  • “We created a crack inside of the regime, and Maduro knows that," Vecchio says. "He cannot trust the people that are surrounding him. And any time again we will be able to open that door for a change in Venezuela."

  • That is, he says, if the opposition remains united, and the U.S. and its allies coordinate an effective strategy to pressure Maduro while also providing humanitarian aid.

The Biden administration's attention has thus far been elsewhere — the pandemic, China, Russia, the Iran deal. A Venezuela policy review is in progress.

  • The administration continues to recognize Guaidó and to refer to Maduro as a "dictator."

  • A spokesman for State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs told Axios the U.S. would work to help "bring the humanitarian crises in Venezuela to an end through practical and effective international cooperation," while also combatting "the transnational crime and criminal networks emanating from Venezuela."

"I don't think things will change politically soon. I don't see it," Sandoval says.

  • "As an optimist though, I will keep working, I will continue to help my students. They can't leave the country but they can try to find their way."

  • "I hope my optimism finds a way."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Secretary of State Blinken says he'll visit Ukraine next week

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russian President Vladimir Putin has pulled back in the last few days some of the more than 100,000 troops he's amassed at the Ukrainian border, with Blinken visiting Ukraine next week. See the interview, Sunday on 60 Minutes.

  • Former pastor looks to persuade skeptical evangelicals to get vaccinated for COVID-19

    A Christian theologian and former pastor looking to persuade skeptical evangelicals to get vaccinated for COVID-19 said Wednesday that a historic distrust of institutions was “weaponized” during the presidency of Donald Trump.

  • Analyzing Biden's first address to joint session of Congress

    CBS News recaps President Biden's first speech to a joint session of Congress where he introduced a plan focused on health care, child care and education. He also discussed topics such as the pandemic, immigration and the economy. "CBS Evening News" anchor and moderator Norah O'Donnell anchors this CBS News Special Report analysis.

  • Fact check: Kamala Harris didn't say Joe Biden would 'do whatever the Chinese tell you' at debate

    A meme claims Kamala Harris said during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary that Joe Biden would do what China told him to. That is false.

  • Blinken meets Israeli spy chief as Iran talks continue

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top Biden administration national security aides met Thursday with the chief of Israel’s Mossad spy agency for talks that focused primarily on Iran, according to officials familiar with the meeting. The two-hour meeting was the second this week in Washington involving senior officials from the two countries and underscored Israel's unease with ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Vienna and Iran more broadly, the officials said. Although other issues were discussed, Israel used Thursday's meeting to “express strong concerns” about Iran, one of the officials said.

  • U.S. government probes VPN hack within federal agencies, races to find clues

    For at least the third time since the beginning of this year, the U.S. government is investigating a hack against federal agencies that began during the Trump administration but was only recently discovered, according to senior U.S. officials and private sector cyber defenders. It is the latest so-called supply chain cyberattack, highlighting how sophisticated, often government-backed groups are targeting vulnerable software built by third parties as a stepping-stone to sensitive government and corporate computer networks. The new government breaches involve a popular virtual private network (VPN) known as Pulse Connect Secure, which hackers were able to break into as customers used it.

  • Invitae (NVTA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Invitae's (NVTA) first-quarter results are likely to reflect strength in genetic testing.

  • Czechs protest pro-Russian president, accuse him of treason

    Thousands of Czechs rallied Thursday in the capital against President Milos Zeman, accusing the pro-Russian leader of treason over the alleged participation of Russian spies in a huge 2014 ammunition explosion in the Czech Republic. The protesters, who wore face masks and followed social distancing rules, spread out through central Wenceslas Square in Prague.

  • Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini dies a month after becoming regent

    The 65-year-old was appointed interim ruler of South Africa's Zulu nation in March.

  • A 'happy and relaxed' Melania Trump is enjoying life after leaving the White House, report says

    The former first lady sometimes gets spa treatments twice a day at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and spends time with her son, sources told CNN.

  • Shell raises its dividend as profits surge

    Royal Dutch Shell's profits leapt to over $3.2 billion in the first three months of the year, beating forecasts.The Anglo-Dutch company raised its dividend by 4% as planned.That's the second increase since it slashed its payout by two-thirds at the start of last year due to the global health crisis.It said on Thursday (April 29) that the quarter had been boosted by asset sales, as well as higher oil and liquefied natural gas prices.Sales of oil and gas assets in countries including Nigeria, Canada and Egypt added $1.4 billion to first-quarter profits.But Shell warned that the outlook remained uncertain.Fuel sales fell 13% in the first quarter due to further lockdowns and the impact of a Texas storm in February.Shell's London-listed shares were up around a percent in early deals.It reduced its debt to just over $71 billion.But Shell wants to get its net debt below $65 billion before starting to repurchase shares, part of its strategy to shift to low-carbon energy in the coming decades.

  • 'The country wants us to act': Sen. Patty Murray says Biden's family plan will help everyone

    The Washington senator wants Congress to pass the most expansive federal family support program in history, which she believes could be as transformative as the creation of the public school system.

  • 5 arrested in attack and robbery of Lady Gaga's dog walker

    Five suspects have been arrested in the February shooting attack and robbery of a man who was walking Lady Gaga's dogs.

  • Officer shoots, kills attacking dog — and its knife-wielding owner, Michigan cops say

    The deputy suffered dog bite injuries.

  • Jill Biden's Presidential Address Outfit Has More Than One Special Meaning

    The First Lady arrived to Joe Biden's presidential address in a dress that spoke volumes.

  • Cambium (CMBM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Cambium (CMBM) closed at $59.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day.

  • EOG Resources (EOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, EOG Resources (EOG) closed at $75.93, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day.

  • Amazon’s Tussle With Microsoft Over Jedi Contract Continues – Report

    Amazon’s (AMZN) bid to overturn the awarding of the Joint Enterprise Defense Initiative’s (JEDI) contract to Microsoft (MSFT) has received a significant boost, according to the Washington Business Journal (WBJ). The Court of Federal Claims has denied motions by the Department of Justice and Microsoft to dismiss the contract protest lodged by Amazon Web Services (AWS). WBJ reports that the long-running dispute over the lucrative cloud contract is far from over. A ruling by Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith means the Amazon cloud unit still has a chance to push for the deposing of the $10 billion contract with Microsoft. AWS has always insisted that the awarding of the JEDI was not done properly. The cloud unit has cited political interference by the then-president Donald Trump, given his long held anti-Amazon sentiments. According to the WBJ, AWS was originally the leading contender for the multi-billion contracts before Trump’s interference. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks) An AWS spokesperson stated, “The record of improper influence by former President Trump is disturbing, and we are pleased the court will review the remarkable impact it had on the JEDI contract award.” The WBJ report states that in response to the court ruling, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of communication Frank Shaw reiterated that it “changes little.” He says the software giant remains ready to perform work on the contract once the current standoff is resolved. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintains a Buy rating on AMZN with a price target of $4,200. This implies around 21% upside potential from current levels. Salmon stated, "We think AMZN’s difficult comps owing to the acceleration of eCommerce during the pandemic are well understood, but nevertheless will remain the top focus for the print. With that said, we are more intrigued by the potential change in margin profile as some COVID related expenses could fade as vaccinations rise and restrictions ease.” Wall Street is bullish on AMZN. Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 33 unanimous Buy ratings. The average analyst price target of $4,118.69 implies 18.7% upside potential over the next 12 months. Amazon scores a robust 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, implying it could outperform market averages. Related News: SPX Flow To Snap Up Philadelphia Mixing Solutions For $65M Verizon Considers Selling Its Media Division For $5B – Report Facebook And Gucci Sue International Counterfeiter More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Ford Delivers 1Q Earnings Beat, FY21 Earnings To Take A $2.5B Hit; Shares Fall Newmont Earnings And Revenue Miss Estimates In 1Q; Shares Plunge 3% Moderna Plans To Increase Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccine To 3 Billion Doses By 2022 Google Battles £3B UK Class Action Lawsuit - Report

  • Cabot (CBT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cabot (CBT) closed at $56.43, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $159.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day.