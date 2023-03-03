Day after meeting, Blinken and Lavrov exchange diplomatic swipes

1
Krishn Kaushik and Simon Lewis
·3 min read

By Krishn Kaushik and Simon Lewis

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of hypocrisy after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia cannot be allowed to wage war in Ukraine with impunity, during a security forum they attended in New Delhi on Friday.

The top diplomats from Moscow and Washington had both attended the Group of 20 foreign ministers gathering in the Indian capital earlier this week, and met in person for the first time since Russian forces invaded Ukraine a year ago.

"If we allow with impunity Russia to do what it's doing in Ukraine, then that’s a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too," Blinken told the Raisina Dialogue strategic affairs forum.

Speaking at the same strategic affairs forum after Blinken, Lavrov said it was "double standards" to question Russia's action in Ukraine when the United States cited a "threat to its national interest" to justify military intervention in various parts of the world, including the war in Iraq, air strikes on Libya, and the bombing of Yugoslavia during the Kosovo conflict in 1999.

Lavrov also said the question of when Russia will negotiate an end to the war should be put to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Everybody is asking when Russia is going to negotiate...the West is continuously saying that it is not time to negotiate yet because Ukraine must win in the battlefield before any negotiations," he said.

At the G20, the United States and its allies called on member countries to keep pressuring Russia to end the conflict, but the G20 was unable to agree on a joint statement on the war due to opposition from China and Russia, which calls its actions a "special military operation" aimed at removing what it says is a threat to its own security.

The Russian minister went on to accuse Washington of "trying to militarise" the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, a partnership between the United States, Australia, India and Japan that focuses on strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier in the day Blinken had met with his counterparts from the Quad, as the grouping is informally called, and they issued a statement saying "the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible".

Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty and threatened to resume nuclear tests.

During their brief exchange on the sidelines of the G20 meeting on Thursday, Blinken told Lavrov to end the war and urged Moscow to reverse its suspension of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) on nuclear weapons.

The Quad statement also took a barely disguised swipe at China by denouncing actions that increase tensions in the South China Sea, and the "militarisation" of disputed territories in the area.

China has denounced the Quad as a Cold War construct and a clique "targeting other countries".

(Additional reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Writing by Y.P. Rajesh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken, Lavrov meet for first time since Ukraine invasion

    STORY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke face-to-face with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for the first time since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine one year ago."I spoke briefly with Russia's foreign minister, Lavrov, on the margins of our G20 meeting, today."The two diplomats were both at a G20 meeting of foreign ministers in New Delhi.In remarks, Blinken said he urged Moscow to reverse its suspension of the New START nuclear treaty, emphasized that the U.S. would support Ukraine as it fought back against Russia's offensive, and called on Moscow to withdraw its forces."End this war of aggression. Engage in meaningful diplomacy that can produce a just and durable peace."Blinken also said he pressed Lavrov to release American citizen Paul Whelan, who Russia accused of spying and sentenced to 16 years in prison. Washington says Whelan is not a spy and the charges against him are a sham.Russian news agencies reported the Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov and Blinken spoke "on the move" for less than 10 minutes at the end of the closed-door session, and did not engage in any negotiations. Relations between Washington and Moscow are at their worst level in decades. Blinken said that despite these tensions, the two great powers should be able to work together on matters of global security.“I told the foreign minister that no matter what else is happening in the world or in our relationship, the United States will always be ready to engage and act on strategic arms control, just as the United States and the Soviet Union did even at the height of the Cold War. ”Inside the summit, the United States and European allies urged the Group of 20 nations to keep up pressure on Moscow to end the conflict. Russia, which calls its actions a "special military operation," hit back, accusing the West of turning work on the G20 agenda into a "farce."Host nation India sought to highlight the economic impact of the war as well as issues such as climate change and poorer countries' debt.But New Delhi's efforts to bridge differences and produce a joint statement or a communique stumbled due to differences over the war. The meeting produced an "outcome document" instead.India has declined to publicly blame Russia for the war and has sought a diplomatic solution while boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

  • Blinken, Lavrov spoke briefly on margins of G20 meeting - U.S. official

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke for less than 10 minutes on the margins of the G20 meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, a senior U.S. State Department official said. In what is believed to be the two top diplomats' first one-on-one conversation in person since before Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Blinken reiterated that Washington is prepared to support Ukraine's defense as long as it takes, the official said. Lavrov did not mention the meeting during a news conference he gave after Thursday's G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

  • Court sentences Russian pilot to 12 years in prison for dropping bombs on Kharkiv TV tower

    A Ukrainian court has sentenced the Russian pilot who bombed the TV tower in Kharkiv to 12 years behind bars, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Telegram on March 3.

  • Opinion: Why March 2 is the true birthday of modern America

    On March 2, 1867, Congress abolished the governments of the Confederate states and forced them to create new constitutions and to ratify the 14th Amendment. That act remade America.

  • 200 residents of settlement taken out for "filtration" in Kherson Oblast, Russians move into their houses General Staff

    About 200 residents of the settlement of Boiove, Kherson Oblast, have been taken away by the occupiers to carry out so-called filtration measures, and Russian mercenaries are being quartered in their houses.

  • Draymond Green with an assist vs the LA Clippers

    Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with an assist vs the LA Clippers, 03/02/2023

  • How China's new No.2 hastened the end of Xi's zero-COVID policy

    As unprecedented protests against China's zero-COVID policies escalated in November, Li Qiang, the man recently elevated to No.2 on the ruling Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee, seized the moment. Top Chinese officials and medical experts had been quietly formulating plans over the preceding weeks to dismantle President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID strategy and gradually reopen the country towards the end of 2022, with the aim of declaring a return to normality in March, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Li, who is set to be named the country's new premier this month, took a more urgent view.

  • Two Americans arrested in alleged scheme to supply Russia with aviation equipment

    Two Americans were arrested Thursday in relation to an alleged scheme to supply Russia with aviation equipment in violation of U.S. export laws amid the war on Ukraine, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ alleged in a release that two men from Kansas — 59-year-old Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky and 55-year-old Douglas Robertson…

  • Blinken says G20 meeting in India marred by Russia-Ukraine war

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The Group of 20 (G20) meeting of foreign ministers has again been marred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, as he called for the bloc to call on Russia to withdraw its forces. The war has been a major sticking point at meetings of the G20, which groups the world's largest economies and includes both the United States and Russia, since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbour on Feb. 24, 2022.

  • NBA rumors: Steph Curry 'intends' to play in Warriors-Lakers on Sunday

    Barring a setback, Steph Curry reportedly intends to play Sunday in LA.

  • Gigi Hadid Continues Her Style Streak in a Colorful Ombré Dress

    See her best looks of the week.

  • Gigi Hadid Pulls Off 8 Outfit Changes in 72 Hours — See All Her Daring Looks!

    Consider us impressed

  • Immigration loophole will not be closed until autumn in move to avoid summer holiday chaos

    Airlines will be free to parachute in foreign workers this summer after ministers climbed down on migration rules to avoid a repeat of last year's travel chaos.

  • China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks

    The presidents of China and Belarus joined Wednesday in urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict. The joint call came in a meeting in Beijing between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. The proposal does not say what would happen to the regions Russia has occupied since the invasion or give details on how the peace process should proceed, and has failed to gain much support.

  • Xi and Lukashenko call for 'soonest' peace in Ukraine at China-Belarus summit

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for the "soonest possible" peace deal for Ukraine at talks in Beijing on Wednesday, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported. Their summit brought together two of the foreign leaders on whom Russian President Vladimir Putin is most reliant for support as his army struggles to achieve the goals of its year-old invasion. Belta said they issued a joint statement in which they expressed "deep concern about the development of the armed conflict in the European region and extreme interest in the soonest possible establishment of peace in Ukraine".

  • I spied on the Russians - with a little help from a ‘Negroni’

    For the Russian soldiers occupying the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Anastasia Burlak's cafe-bar was a popular place for R&R. The pizza was tasty, the booze flowed, and their hostess - a smiley, tattooed 30-year old - was always welcoming.

  • Planned Parenthood Arizona to offer vasectomies: This is 'what our community has been asking for'

    The Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade heightened demand for vasectomies, so Planned Parenthood Arizona began offering them March 1.

  • Russia must be punished for Ukraine war, says Blinken

    Russia cannot be allowed to wage war with impunity, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday after meeting his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia in New Delhi. The so-called Quad group, in a statement issued after the meeting, also said that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons in Ukraine was "inadmissible". Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty and threatened to resume nuclear tests.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save up to 60%

    Snag bestselling AirPods for under $100, a fan-favorite robo vac at a $96 discount and more great savings.

  • Hungary to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem - Israeli media report

    Hungary is to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem next month in an act of support by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to his counterpart Benjamin Netahyahu, the Times of Israel reported on Friday. The move, if confirmed, would make Hungary the first member state of the European Union to open an embassy in Jerusalem, which Israel claims as its capital but which is not recognized as this by most countries and whose status under international law is disputed.