Day named Daviess Sheriff's Deputy of the Year

Dec. 16—Corporal Russ Day, a 24-year member of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department and the department's K-9 officer, was named Deputy of the Year Thursday night at the sheriff's office's annual awards ceremony.

Day who has worked as patrol deputy, school resource officer and K-9 officer, was honored not just for his accomplishments this year, but for his years of service, Sheriff Barry Smith said.

"It's recognition of a job well-done for many years," Smith said. "It's the service he has dedicated to the sheriff's office over the years."

Thursday's night's awards dinner at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church was the first time the department has gathered for the event since 2019. The department presented awards in 2020 and 2021, but the awards were given in the department's patrol room, with few people present.

"It's good to have the office staff back together, to honor them for all the work they've done," Smith said.

Later, Smith said, "These men and women put their life on the line every day, and it's the least we can do" to recognize their service.

Day has worked with four K-9s over the years, and patrols with his latest partner, Astor. When presenting the award, Smith said, "I have always appreciated the fact that Russ and his K-9 partners have always been willing to come out for the community, no matter the situation, and many times without notice."

Day and his K-9 also participate in many community events.

"Russ and his partners have made many folks in our community feel excited and happy, and left them with a smile on their face," Smith said.

Day said he was not expecting the award.

"It's unbelievable," Day said.

When asked what brings him back to work at the sheriff's office, Day said, "It's just a great, family-oriented place to work."

"The community still backs us," Day said, and that, "we really appreciate that more than you know."

The department's Medal of Valor was presented to Corporal Alex Coomes.

On Sept. 23, Coomes responded to a report of a man, later identified as Gregory A. Embry, breaking into homes and causing property damage in the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West. Embry lived in the neighborhood.

As deputies were responding, a caller told 911 dispatch that Embry had smashed a window at her home and was inside, reports say. Embry began destroying items, then grabbed an adult resident of the home and began strangling her, reports said. A juvenile and the adult managed to flee.

Coomes saw the adult and juvenile fleeing the home. Coomes entered the home and confronted Embry, who charged at Coomes while armed with a hammer, reports said. Coomes then shot Embry.

Coomes then began providing to Embry until medical responders arrived. Embry survived, and was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation and first-degree criminal mischief. Embry's case is awaiting trial.

Smith said of the incident, "The bravery exemplified by Corporal Coomes, in an extremely stressful situation, and the cognizant awareness to administer life-saving measures, is a true testament to Corporal Coome's professionalism and dedication to this call of service."

Retired Sheriff Keith Cain, who attended the event, told the deputies he has toured many law enforcement agencies, but said, "none of them exceed the Daviess County Sheriff's office.

"You're part of a profession where you get to do good," Cain said, and that of the deputies, "I think you wanted to live a life of significance, I think you wanted to do good. You wanted to make a difference in the lives of others."

Smith is leaving the sheriff's office at the end of the year, and Sheriff Brad Youngman, who was sworn in Wednesday, takes office Jan. 1. When Cain retired in 2021 and Smith was appointed sheriff, the office "never missed a beat," Cain said.

Cain said he wanted to recognize Smith's time in the office, "for proving what I already knew: That he's made one hell of a sheriff."

Smith said he was asked when he was going to stop wearing his uniform, and that, "I only have eight or nine days" left at the office. "I'm blessed to wear it so I'm going to wear it every chance I get."

2022 Daviess County Sheriff's Department Awards:

Deputy of the Year: Corporal Russ Day

Medal of Valor: Corporal Alex Coomes

Unit Commendation Award: Corporal Russ Day, Deputy Clay Booth and Deputy Kolbe Mattingly

Unit Commendation Award: Sgt. Jake Klotzback, Deputy Kolbe Mattingly and Deputy Nick Hines

Unit Commendation Award: Deputy Josh White and Deputy Kolbe Mattingly

Outstanding Commendation Award: Deputy Logan Burnett

Unit Commendation Award: Lt. Chester Freels, Sgt. Phil Ashby, Pat Travis, Randy Lowe, Ed Hoskins, Bobby Stinnett, Archie Powers and Bob Duvall

Unit Commendation Award: Corporal Russ Day and Corporal Detective Kelsey Skaggs

Unit Commendation Award: Corporal Chris Hayes, Deputy Kolbe Mattingly and Detective Matt Alexander

Unit Commendation Award: Corporal Russ Day, Deputy Logan Burnett and Deputy Kolbe Mattingly

Unit Commendation Award: Lt. Chester Freels, Sgt. Phil Ashby, Corporal Alex Coomes and Deputy Bobby Stinnett

Lifesaving Award: Deputy Trent Smith

Outstanding Commendation: Court Security Officer Destiny Istre

Lifesaving Award: Deputy Cameron Edwards

Unit Commendation Award: Sgt. Tyler Free, Deputy Cameron Edwards and Deputy Steve Morgan

Unit Commendation Award: Corporal Detective Kelsey Skaggs and Corporal Russ Day

Outstanding Commendation: Deputy Ryan Hatfield

HIDTA Outstanding Commendation: Casey Foster

PTO Award: Matt Alexander

Advanced Certification: Deputy Jacob Gould

Distinguished Service: Robert Bracelin, Deputy Chris Lee, Chris Leach, Preston Schilke, Deputy Jacob Gould and Deputy Nathan Huff