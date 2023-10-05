On This Day, Oct. 5: Truman delivers 1st televised address from White House

U.S. President Harry S. Truman, pictured in 1949, delivered the first televised White House address October 5, 1947. UPI File Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1813, the Shawnee Indian Chief Tecumseh was killed while fighting on the side of the British during the War of 1812.

In 1882, Dr. Robert Goddard, "Father of American Rocketry" and a pioneer in the theoretical exploration of space, was born in Worcester, MA.

In 1918, Germany's Hindenburg Line was broken as World War I neared an end.

In 1921, the World Series is broadcast on the radio for the first time.



In 1935, Ethiopia asks the League of Nations to act against Italy to halt Italy's conquest of the country.

In 1947, President Harry Truman delivers the first televised White House address.

Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, pictured in 1985, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 5, 1989.