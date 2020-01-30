Day One Keynote Speaker, Chris Wright, Announced for EnerCom Dallas Energy Investment Conference, February 11-12, 2020

The EnerCom Dallas schedule is now live and will be updated continuously on the conference site

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other capital market professionals who invest in the energy space should register now for the EnerCom Dallas energy investment conference, which is coming to The Tower Club February 11-12 in downtown Dallas.

The EnerCom Dallas conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute CEO presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meeting opportunities for buyside investors and sellside researchers to meet company management teams, networking opportunities and global insight delivered by leading energy economists and strategists. The event also provides energy industry professionals a venue to learn about important energy topics affecting the global oil and gas industry. Key panel discussions include Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Capital Markets, LNG Landscape and Midstream.

New this year, the EnerCom Dallas conference is offering a unique session for energy related technology, alternative energy and traditional oil and gas start-up ventures the opportunity to present their business to a captive audience of investors. The event will provide invited presenters the opportunity to give a fifteen-minute presentation and participate in a Q&A. Investors can also schedule private one-on-one meetings with session participants at the Tower Club, Dallas.

Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services Will Present "Energy Transitions and Humans"

Chris Wright serves as CEO and Chairman of Liberty Oilfield Services and has since its founding in 2011. Additionally, Chris co-founded and serves as Executive Chairman of Liberty Resources, a Bakken-focused E&P company and Liberty Midstream Solutions. He has had a lifelong passion for energy and its role in human life.

He has spoken on energy to the UK House of Lords, the States Attorneys General, Federal and State Judges, debated the merits of the shale revolution on TV and given over 100 talks.

Chris completed an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering at MIT and graduate work in Electrical Engineering at both UC Berkeley and MIT. Chris founded Pinnacle Technologies and from 1992 to 2006 served as CEO and Chairman. Pinnacle created the hydraulic fracture mapping industry by developing and commercializing tiltmeter and microseismic fracture mapping. Pinnacle's innovations in fracturing practices helped launch commercial shale gas production in the late 1990's. Chris was Chairman of Stroud Energy, an early shale gas producer, prior to its sale to Range Resources in 2006. Chris is currently a director of Liberty Oilfield Services, Liberty Resources, and Urban Solutions Group.

One-on-One Meetings Open for 2020 Conference Session:

EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. Buy- and sell-side attendees can now request one-on-one meeting via the conference registration portal accessible on the conference site.

EnerCom Dallas Presenting Companies Include:

Ajax Analytics

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY)

CAC Specialty

Carnot Compression

Center for LNG

Comstock Resources

Cureton Midstream

Deep Imaging

East Daley Capital Advisors

Engineered Salinity – ESal

Enverus

Flatirons Field Services

Fortis Energy Services

GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK)

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE: GDP)

Granite Oil Corp (TSX: GXO)

Hathaway LLC

Haynes & Boone

HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR)

Imperial Capital

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT)

Locus Bio-Energy Solutions

Lonestar Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE)

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE: NOG)

NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW)

Ring Energy (NYSE: REI)

SitePro

Sparq Natural Gas

Sundance Energy (NYSE: SNDE)

Tailwater Capital

The Environmental Partnership

Ubiterra

University of Denver

Vaquero Midstream

Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET)

The EnerCom Dallas Presenting Company Line-Up will be updated continuously on the conference website.

Registration for EnerCom Dallas is now open

Buyside professionals and oil and gas company executives may register for the event through the conference website.

Conference Details: Modeled after EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver, EnerCom Dallas offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to oil and gas company senior management teams update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2020.

Conference Dates: February 11-12, 2020

Conference Location: Tower Club Dallas, 1601 Elm Street, Thanksgiving Tower, 48th Floor, Dallas, Texas 75201

Public and Private Company Presenters: EnerCom Dallas will feature both public and private companies headquartered in Canada and the U.S. with operations across the most active and prolific oil and gas regions and the globe.