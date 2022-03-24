Day one of testimony begins in Ward capital murder trial

Mar. 23—Jury selections and opening statements in the capital murder trial of Dacedric Deshun Ward took place Monday, and the first witnesses were called early Tuesday morning. Ward was indicted in 2017 on two counts of capital murder for the shooting death of 18-year-old Jason West at the Sonic at 11396 County Line Road in Madison on Dec. 26, 2016.

Ward is accused of being one of two individuals involved in a shooting in the back parking area of the Sonic restaurant that killed West. Trevor Davis Cantrell has also been charged in the murder, and that trial is scheduled to begin April 18.

Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones called more than a dozen witnesses Tuesday morning before Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise called for a recess. Among the witnesses were those at the Sonic when the incident occurred. Now in their early to mid-20's, the witnesses called were teenagers when the shooting took place in 2016.

While the witnesses, at times, struggled to remember some details of that day, each recalled hearing a shot and soon finding Ward on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Carl Casort was a HEMSI paramedic who responded to the 911 call and administered aid to West.

Upon arriving on scene, "He was breathing but not enough to sustain life," he told the jury. Casort transported West to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Testimony was scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon with a probable early dismissal due to inclement weather.