Day after Oxford shooting, student found with gun at another Michigan school, cops say

A day after four teenagers were killed in a school shooting, a 17-year-old brought a loaded gun to a separate Michigan high school, officials say.

The 17-year-old was arrested when he was found with the gun Dec. 1 at Southfield Regional Academic Campus, according to The Detroit News. The Detroit metropolitan school is located about 30 miles south of Oxford High School, where a 15-year-old opened fire Nov. 30.

Dr. Jennifer Green, the superintendent for Southfield Public Schools, said “administrators took immediate action” Dec. 1 after learning a senior brought a weapon to the school.

“The student was taken into custody by the Southfield Police Department without incident,” Green said in a letter sent to families. “No staff or students were injured.”

Officials found the gun in the student’s coat pocket, and it contained three bullets in the magazine and none in the chamber, WXYZ reported. The student said he found the weapon, but officials believe he intended to keep it, according to The Detroit News.

The student’s charges have not been announced.

The superintendent said officials believe the incident is unrelated to the shooting at Oxford High School, but noted it’s “troubling” given the timing.

“Given yesterday’s tragedy in a neighboring community, the Southfield Police Department has increased their prescience at all school locations,” Green said.

Four people were killed and seven others injured following the shooting Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Oxford High School. The students who were killed were identified as Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Of the seven people injured — one of whom is a teacher — four have been treated and released and three remained hospitalized as of Dec. 1, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged gunman was identified as Ethan Crumbley, and he faces charges of murder, assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm and terrorism causing death.

Other school districts in the Detroit area canceled classes Thursday due to various threats of violence, the Detroit Free Press reported. Schools in the Oxford Community Schools district, where Tuesday’s shooting took place, have canceled classes for the remainder of the week.

