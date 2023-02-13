‘A day we prayed for:’ Jared Bridegan’s accused killer arraigned, pleads not guilty

The suspect accused of killing a father of four in Jacksonville Beach nearly one year ago was arraigned in court Monday.

Henry Tenon pleaded not guilty to all four charges against him, including conspiracy to commit murder.

RELATED: Timeline of events in the murder of Jared Bridegan

“Henry, if you get to hear this…please choose now to do the right thing. Please help us receive justice sooner rather than later. Allow us and your own family to move forward and focus on healing as quickly as possible,” Kirsten Bridegan, Jared’s widow, said. “To Henry’s family. We pray for you. We can only imagine the hurt and pain you must also be feeling.”

Bridegan spoke to the media in the Duval County Courthouse after seeing her husband’s accused killer in court for the first time since he was arrested.

“I think it’s still sinking in. They opened the door and I saw his profile before he walked out. To think that could’ve been one of the last people my husband saw is a hard pill to swallow,” she said.

Tenon is in jail with no bond and charges including second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact, and child abuse.

During a press conference last month, Jacksonville Beach Police said Tenon did not act alone.

READ: Suspect in Jared Bridegan murder held on no bond following first court appearance

The suspect’s arrest warrant was sealed for 30 days, which means we could learn more information about why next Thursday. Action News Jax’s Law & Safety Expert Dale Carson, a former FBI agent, said we could also learn who else was involved.

“Well you’re going to learn who the other participants were -- how they knew one another. And they don’t want that out yet because they’re still formulating the probable cause,” Caron said.

Tenon’s case could go before a jury, with jury selection starting July 19th.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.