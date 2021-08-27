'Day of reckoning': GOP unified in blaming Biden for Afghanistan bombing, divided on refugees and next steps

WASHINGTON – Republican lawmakers universally rushed to condemn Joe Biden's handling of Afghanistan following Thursday's bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members while demanding his administration keep troops in the increasingly unstable country past Tuesday's deadline to ensure the safe evacuation of all remaining Americans.

But the GOP is less unified on how the president should be punished and what to do about the Afghan refugees coming to the U.S. and those whose lives are in danger because they helped American troops as interpreters and in other roles during the 20-year conflict.

The tragedy of the Kabul bombing has given GOP officials an opening to spotlight what they see as the rampant failings of a president whose approval ratings are declining, but still slightly on the net positive side thanks to legislative wins on COVID-19 relief and infrastructure.

"Frankly, this is isn't the tested leadership the president promised. It's a picture of weakness and incompetence," House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters Friday regarding Afghanistan. "To be commander in chief, you need the faith, the trust, and the confidence of the American public. President Biden lost all three of those yesterday."

The bombing, preceded by days of chaotic evacuations of U.S. citizens from Kabul, has quickly become political campaign fodder for Republicans who need a net gain of only five seats in the House and one in the Senate to recapture total control of Congress in next year's midterm elections.

"Following a tragic and deadly day in Afghanistan, many Americans are left wondering why Joe Biden and his administration failed to protect American troops and citizens," read a release from the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is chaired by Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott.

Republicans are less united on the next steps.

Prominent Republicans slam Biden

A throng of prominent Republicans, including Missouri Sen. John Hawley; Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn; and Donald Trump's former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, have all called for Biden to resign or face impeachment. New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, tweeted that Biden has "blood on his hands" and is "unfit for office."

Asked whether he agreed with calls for Biden's removal, McCarthy said efforts over the next few days "should only be focused" on finishing up the evacuation mission, though he vaguely warned, "there will be a day of reckoning."

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was more muted in his criticism, calling the news of the service members' deaths "sickening and enraging" in a statement released on Twitter. McConnell praised the service members for doing "heroic work to rescue American citizens and Afghan partners in the predictably chaotic wake of the president's decision to withdraw."

Hours after the bombing, Biden defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops, and vowed to go after the attackers.

"I bear responsibility for, fundamentally, everything that's happened of late," he said, though he also said former President Donald Trump bears some culpability as well for the deal he had cut with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. troops.

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

While Republicans have been forceful in their condemnation, Democrats, too, have bemoaned the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded as U.S. forces try to quickly evacuate Americans following the collapse of the Afghan government.

"This certainly has not been a good day for America," Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told MSNBC last week, though he said decisions made by previous presidents, including Trump, left Biden "very little choice but to complete the withdrawal."

Afghan refugees and the evacuation

The largest schism among Republicans centers on whether the U.S. should take in Afghan refugees.

Nativist voices, led by Trump, oppose the move.

"You can be sure the Taliban, who are now in complete control, didn’t allow the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights," he said in a statement Tuesday. "Instead, we can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighborhoods around the world."

Last week, Wisconsin GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany advised that the Biden administration should be careful about welcoming refugees from Afghanistan because it "is a dangerous country that is home to many dangerous people." On Wednesday, he warned that "not every Afghan looking to come to the U.S. is a translator. Without a government in Afghanistan, there are gaps in our vetting system. Our immigration officers can't call the Taliban and ask them to verify people's backgrounds."

GOP governors from Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and Vermont have signaled a willingness to accept Afghans seeking asylum.

And some GOP lawmakers also have pushed back at calls to keep some refugees, especially those who helped U.S. troops, from entering the country.

"We're talking about heroes who fought with us to take the fight to al-Qaida and the Taliban," Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse told Fox News Sunday. "When you fought on behalf of Americans to protect our people, you're welcome in my neighborhood."

