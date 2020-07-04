The day of reckoning: inside the secret network helping Hong Kong protesters flee into exile

Police clash with protesters in Hong Kong on July 1 after the first arrests under China's new national security law as the city felt the chilling effect of Beijing's offensive to quash dissent in the territory - LAM YIK FEI/NYTNS / Redux / eyevine

As a protester on the frontline of fierce clashes with the Hong Kong riot police during the city’s pro-democracy rallies, Dan always knew he would face a day of reckoning.

It came earlier than expected, shortly after he joined the storming of the city’s legislature in July last year in protest against a controversial extradition bill that would allow suspects to be tried in China. His face was captured on surveillance footage.

An encounter with the police made up his mind. “I wasn’t arrested but they stopped and searched me and filmed my face and marked my ID. At that moment, I decided to go to Taiwan,” said the 21-year-old, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions.

Dan was one of the first of hundreds to seek refuge in Taiwan, a democracy of 23 million a short flight from Hong Kong, which has a history of receiving dissidents. It was easy enough then for him to flee.

Taiwan, like the UK, has offered a safe haven. Taipei last week opened a new office to make migration easier for Hong Kong residents and companies to settle there.

But there are potentially massive numbers are planning to join him in exile after the sudden enactment last week of China's ambiguous and draconian national security law that can impose life sentences for acts of subversion. And now leaving Hong Kong is becoming much more difficult.

After more than 9,000 arrests during the protest movement, many have found themselves on watchlists or had their passports confiscated, forcing them to seek alternative routes of escape, sometimes being smuggled by sea.

A pipeline of clandestine Hong Kong-based sympathisers and “rescue teams” around the world have launched into action, secretly offering exit strategies, medical care, safe houses and financial donations to protesters wanted by the authorities.

The underground network has been likened by some to “Operation Yellowbird,” a sophisticated mission to extract hundreds of dissidents from China and into Hong Kong in 1989 following the massacre around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

A woman argues with police officers during a march to celebrate US Independence Day outside the US consulate in Hong Kong - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu More

Dan’s instincts to flee had been right. A month later, the police came to his family home to search for him. His mother, a Communist party supporter, welcomed them with tea. They now rarely speak to each other.

His new life in Taiwan was initially tough. “We gave up all the things we grew up with in Hong Kong, and we didn’t know anything about the new place. It was very stressful,” he said.

He struggled with what he believes was post-traumatic stress disorder, glued to live-streams of the ongoing protests, his conscience heavy because he was not there. “I would feel guilty because I saw many protesters get hurt and arrested by the police, tortured, or even I heard about rape,” he said.

He eventually restarted his studies and gradually recovered with the help of the Chi Nan Presbyterian Church. It has assisted hundreds fleeing Hong Kong by offering accommodation, medical care, counselling and supporting job and university applications.

Police officers make an arrest during protests in the Causeway Bay neighbourhood of Hong Kong on July 1 after protests greeted China's imposition of its controversial national security law - LAM YIK FEI/ NYTNS / Redux / eyevine More