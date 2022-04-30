Day of reckoning: Nearly 50 years after kidnapping one girl and raping and murdering another, convicted killer Virgil Presnell to face executioner

Apr. 30—Buddy Darden remembers it well. It was May 4, 1976 — the day of the presidential primary election in Georgia.

"Cobb Aboard Bandwagon as Carter and Reagan Roll," the next day's Marietta Daily Journal declared.

Beside it, in a single-column story: "An Atlanta man is being held by Cobb police for the alleged murder of an 8-year-old Smyrna girl and the assault of her 10-year-old companion Tuesday afternoon."

Next month, that Atlanta man, Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., will be executed by the state. It will likely be the final chapter of a gruesome story that began with the girls' walk home from school that spring afternoon almost 50 years ago.

In interviews this week, a pair of former Cobb district attorneys, both of whom sought the death penalty for Presnell in trials more than 20 years apart, recalled the case.

It was "probably the most aggravating case that I prosecuted during my nine years as assistant DA and four years as DA," Darden, the district attorney in 1976, said. "Frankly speaking, it was no doubt at all about the evidence, it was a very clear-cut case of kidnapping and murder. ... It was just a horrific, horrific case. And regrettably, it should have been completed many, many years ago."

'The closest thing you'll ever see to an open and shut case'

Presnell received the death sentence in 1976. But as is often the case with people sent to death row, the sentence was appealed, and, in Darden's telling, "went up and down the courts" in subsequent years.

Although his guilt was indisputable, Presnell's death sentence was vacated by a federal appeals court in 1992 on a technicality.

Several years later, then-DA Pat Head sought to reimpose the death penalty.

"He had what he considered to be a very easy decision, that is, to retry the case," Darden said. "Usually, if the penalty is reversed, most times the person would just be sentenced to life, or life without parole, but this case was so aggravated that my successor, Pat Head, saw fit to ask for the death penalty again. And the jury had no problem with it again. It's the closest thing you'll ever see to an open and shut case."

Recalling his decision to try and reimpose the death penalty, Head said there's a problem with life without parole: due to a quirk in Georgia law, someone who has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole could, under certain circumstances, be released from prison by the state's Board of Pardons and Parole. And that possibility, however remote, was unacceptable for a person who had committed such a heinous crime.

"As soon as I read the facts of the case, there was no doubt in my mind that we were going to be seeking the death penalty again," Head said.

Testimony

The new trial began March 9, 1999. That day, Joyce Hill took the stand and recalled the day her 8-year-old daughter, Lori Smith, was murdered, according to Marietta Daily Journal coverage at the time.

Lori and her 10-year-old friend would often walk to and from Russell Elementary School along a wooded path near their Smyrna homes that served as a five-minute shortcut, Hill said.

The girls were walking home along the wooded path the afternoon of May 4, 1976 when Presnell came from the opposite direction. The surviving girl, 33 years old at the time of the 1999 trial, said she had seen Presnell near the school the day before, acting as if he was adjusting barriers at a nearby work site.

As Presnell passed the girls on the wooded path, he smiled and they exchanged hellos. He then grabbed them from behind, put his hands over their mouths and told them he had a gun and would kill them if they "didn't behave."

In his Blue Dodge Duster, Presnell drove the girls to another wooded area in Cobb. He laid out a blue carpet and forced them to undress. He raped the older girl while Lori, rocking back and forth with her knees to her chest, watched, the older victim testified in 1999.

Presnell then took Lori to nearby Nickajack Creek, where he drowned her. When her body was found shortly thereafter, her lungs were filled with sandy water and plant material, Dr. Joseph Burton, Cobb County's former chief medical examiner, recalled during the trial. Abrasions and bruises on the girl's body suggested she had been pinned face down in the water, with a hand on her neck and a knee in her back, he said.

After murdering Lori, Presnell returned to the older girl, put her in the trunk of his car, and drove toward Atlanta. But one of his tires went flat. He drove again to a wooded area nearby and left the girl there, telling her he would return.

The surviving girl, bloody, heard a bell from a nearby service station and went to it. A man asked what had been done to her. "I said it wasn't nice," she replied. Using her description of the man and the car, police confronted Presnell in front of his home. After questioning, he led them to the wooded area where they found Lori's body.

Stephen Schuster, Presnell's defense attorney in 1999, sought to spare his client from execution.

"You are being asked by the state to kill him. We are not going to ask you to excuse [his] behavior, but we are going to show why it occurred," he said.

Despite the nature of the crime, Head said there was no guarantee the jury would support the death penalty.

"That's one of the most difficult parts of the death penalty case, is trying the punishment phase," he said. "You got 12 individuals (on a jury) and it only takes one to say, 'Even though I said I believe in the death penalty, I don't believe this was the case.'"

Presnell's abusive and warped childhood — along with pornography — "programmed" him to act as he did, Schuster argued. But the jury wasn't swayed. Presnell was, once again, sentenced to death.

In a text message Thursday, Schuster referred the MDJ to quotes he had given Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Bill Torpy three years ago, but added, "The surviving victim and both victims' families as well as Mr. Presnell deserved closure decades ago."

Head echoed the sentiment.

"Here we are in 2022. I don't know why it takes so long in Georgia. I mean, this man has been on death row since 1976," Head said. "It would be a shame to execute an innocent person. But in this case, this particular case, there was no chance of that happening. ... There was not even the old phrase of 'a shadow of a doubt,' let alone reasonable (doubt)."

Earlier this week, Cobb Superior Court ordered that Presnell's execution finally be carried out, the state Department of Corrections announced Wednesday. Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward chose May 17.

Darden and Head have both lost touch with the victims' families. But Head, asked how he thought they might feel about this week's news, was quick to answer.

"Let me just say I think they believe that the death penalty was appropriate," he said.

Presnell will be executed at 7 p.m. May 17 at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison, in Jackson.