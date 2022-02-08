The Day Before Safer Internet Day, 12 Are Arrested: PM Patch NH
CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network of sites to talk about tonight. Thank you for reading Patch!
On Safer Internet Day, Nashua Police, Others Announce 12 Arrests
11 from Nashua and a Hopkinton, Mass., teen were arrested on computer-related sex crimes, child sexual abuse images, sex offender charges.
Concord Man Indicted On Child Rape Charges: Court Roundup
Tilton drug dealer indicted in 2018 fentanyl death case; man accused of threatening Henniker woman; man indicted on a strangulation charge.
More Crashes Reported On, Near Interstate 93 In Concord: Video
Concord fire and rescue teams as well as police and state troopers have been kept busy with accidents during the past 48 hours.
Londonderry Man Arrested On Child Rape, Witness Tampering Charges
Sean Joseph MacDonald was accused of aggravated felonious sexual assault against a girl staying at his home in January.
Bishop Brady High School Hockey Team Wins Again
The Giants beat Nashua South-Pelham Panthers in a close match on Monday, 2-1.
City Of Concord Declares Downtown Snow Removal Parking Ban
There will be no on-street overnight parking downtown from Tuesday to Wednesday so Concord General Services can remove snow.
Souhegan High School Music Teacher Placed On Leave
Carl Benevides is under investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Education, accused of inappropriate contact with a former student.
Judge Refuses To Jail Coal Plant Protesters
Judge Kissinger seemed unconvinced by the notion that Pajic and Dwinell-Yardley posed a danger to the community in the Bow trespassing case.
Nashua Dem, Critical Of Cops, Now On Criminal Justice Committee
After "n-word" flap, Nicole Klein Knight (D-Manchester) was replaced by Manny Espitia (D-Nashua) — who said cops were a danger to Black men.
Teen Arrested After Shooting; Car Engulfed In Flames: PM Patch NH
Plus: Gun drawn in restaurant; snowmobile, drunken driving arrests; "divisive concepts" discussed on Black Heritage Trail; sports updates.
ALSO READ:
Bedford Realtor Marianna Vis Has Record-Breaking Sales Year
Slippery Roads Around Concord; 2 Hour School Delay
March 3: Yoko Miwa Trio performs at Jimmy's in Portsmouth
🌱 Concord Daily: Bear Cubs Rescued; Fun Things To Do; More
Woman Injured In Attack Requires 9 Staples To Her Wounds
Merrimack Chamber Of Commerce: Frederick's Pastries Named Winner Of The Knot Best Of Weddings 2022
McPherson: Freedom Is a Stabilizing Influence
🌱 Nashua Daily: Smash Stuff At Rage Cage; Drug Sentencing Case
Real Estate Roundup For Nashua Area
Bill To Require School Boards Offer Regular Public Comment
Rung: Knight Faced 'Antisemitism' from Dems, 'Felt Threatened'
🌱 Merrimack Daily: COVID-19 Deaths; Business Notes; Obits; More
Salem Area Real Estate Roundup
Open Democracy: Send A Postcard To Gov. Sununu Asking For Honest, Competitive Voting Districts
Nashua Garden Club and Nashua Public Library Host Seed Swap
🌱 Salem Daily: New Jobs; Obits; Business Briefs; More
Merrimack Weekly Weather Forecast
Entertainment Venues Behind Bill Allowing Them To Enforce COVID-19 Safety
Sununu Administration Joins Call For SCOTUS To Strike Down Assault Weapons Ban
🌱 Hampton-North Hampton Daily: Drugged Driving, Break-In Arrest
Londonderry Area Real Estate Roundup
House Judiciary Deals Blow To Section 8 Housing Nondiscrimination Bill
Utilities Appeal Energy Efficiency Decision
🌱 Portsmouth Daily: Next Superintendent Of Schools Interviewed
Town Of Hampton: Public Notice: Repairs Of The North Jetty Hampton Harbor
How Will Rising Mortgage Rates Impact You?
🌱 Woman Steals Running Car + Ice Smashes Windshields+ Wrestling
Bedford Area Real Estate Roundup
This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch