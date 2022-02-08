The Day Before Safer Internet Day, 12 Are Arrested: PM Patch NH

CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network of sites to talk about tonight. Thank you for reading Patch!

11 from Nashua and a Hopkinton, Mass., teen were arrested on computer-related sex crimes, child sexual abuse images, sex offender charges.

Tilton drug dealer indicted in 2018 fentanyl death case; man accused of threatening Henniker woman; man indicted on a strangulation charge.

Concord fire and rescue teams as well as police and state troopers have been kept busy with accidents during the past 48 hours.

Sean Joseph MacDonald was accused of aggravated felonious sexual assault against a girl staying at his home in January.

The Giants beat Nashua South-Pelham Panthers in a close match on Monday, 2-1.

There will be no on-street overnight parking downtown from Tuesday to Wednesday so Concord General Services can remove snow.

Carl Benevides is under investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Education, accused of inappropriate contact with a former student.

Judge Kissinger seemed unconvinced by the notion that Pajic and Dwinell-Yardley posed a danger to the community in the Bow trespassing case.

After "n-word" flap, Nicole Klein Knight (D-Manchester) was replaced by Manny Espitia (D-Nashua) — who said cops were a danger to Black men.

Plus: Gun drawn in restaurant; snowmobile, drunken driving arrests; "divisive concepts" discussed on Black Heritage Trail; sports updates.

