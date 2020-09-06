A day spa’s surveillance video caught a sexual assault. The suspect has not been caught

A man in a Miami Marlins hat exposed himself to a Fort Lauderdale day spa worker, then tried to rape her Saturday afternoon, Fort Lauderdale police say.

Police released surveillance video from Angel Day Spa, 208 SE 12th St., that shows they they’re looking for a bearded 5-foot-11 man who weighs about 200 pounds. Other branded attire in addition to the New Era Marlins black baseball cap were black Nike Air Jordan sweat pants and a black mask with the Louis Vuitton monogram.

In the video, which begins at 3:14 p.m., the man stands in the spa’s reception area. Police obscure the man’s hands as they reach for his crotch, though it doesn’t totally obscure what appears to be masturbatory hand jerking. They say this is the point at which he exposed himself and the woman working the reception area tried to call 911.

The video then shows him chasing the woman, grabbing her from behind and pulling her legs out from under her so that she hits the floor on her back. The video cuts out as he tries to get atop her while she continues to fight. Police say he eventually gave up and ran southwest.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Det. Sgt. Hector Martinez, 954-828-5510, or Det. Angie Ramirez at 954-828-5531.

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Fort Lauderdale in middle of the day, police say

Two men injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting but they didn’t press charges, cops say