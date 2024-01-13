A ‘Day On’: Texas Tech Health students remember MLK by giving back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso students will spend the weekend honoring the legacy of the slain civil rights leader by serving the community.

According to a press release sent by the TTUHSC, the Texas Tech Health El Paso Community, Action, Research and Engaged Service (CARES) group plans MLK Day community wellness and development events in neighborhoods throughout El Paso.

During the weekend, 80 to 100 students from the Foster School of Medicine, Hunt School of Nursing, Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Hunt School of Dental Medicine will volunteer at area service events.

Below is a list of student volunteer sites throughout the weekend:

Kelly Center for Hunger Relief:

9 a.m. – Noon, Saturday, Jan. 13, at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing.

915 N Florence St, El Paso, TX 79902

Volunteers helped the Kelly Center sort and organized donated food and clothing.

Sin Fronteras:

9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13

201 E. 9th Ave., El Paso, TX 79901

Students served the migrant and home-free community in Downtown El Paso. They provided a variety of services and activities including free haircuts, a beginner’s yoga class and art.

Habitat for Humanity:

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13

8500 Dyer St. #82, El Paso, TX 79904

Volunteers helped at the Resale store. Volunteers assisted staff, organize and shelf items as well as interact and assist customers at the store.

El Paso Animal Services:

8 – 10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 14.

501 E. Mills Ave., El Paso, TX 7990

Volunteers will be walking dogs along with the rescue runners group at El Paso Animal Services.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank:

8 a.m. – noon, Monday, Jan. 15.

9541 Plaza Circle, El Paso, TX 79927

Volunteers will be packaging, distributing, or preparing food for community members to pick up. TTUHSC El Paso’s Medical Student Run Clinic will be bringing their mobile clinic and performing free pediatric screenings such as: blood pressure, lipids and glucose. Both children and adults will be provided health and nutritional education.

Sunland Park Dental Workshop:

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 15, at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing.

1 Ardovinos Drive, Sunland Park, NM 88063

Students will hold a kids informational dental workshop on MLK day with interactive activities, storybook telling/reading, prizes, hot chocolate, and more. Kids will also learn to floss properly.

