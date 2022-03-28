'What day is today?': Jessica Chastain talked 'exhausting' awards season before Oscars win

The Hill

"Dune" actor Jason Momoa said he was "shocked" when fellow actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock over a joke about his wife during Sunday's broadcast of the Academy Awards. "I was pretty shocked," Momoa told People magazine on Sunday after the ceremony."I don't know. You just never know where people are at, you know? There's a tipping point for everyone, right? I've had my places," Momoa added. "He can ask for forgiveness. Sometimes you'...