Bitcoin Makes Run Toward Record High Amid ETF Exuberance

Bitcoin Makes Run Toward Record High Amid ETF Exuberance
Justina Lee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin-to-the-moon traders are back with a vengeance as the cryptocurrency approaches its all-time high and demand jumps for bullish contracts across crypto exchanges.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s largest digital token surged about 7.4% to $61,711 on Friday -- taking this month’s rally to over 40% -- after Bloomberg News reported the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission looks poised to allow the country’s first futures-based cryptocurrency ETF.

As institutional and retail demand grows for the more than $1 trillion asset, speculators are eying a return to April’s $64,869 record peak while premiums are rising for derivatives betting on higher prices.

“The U.S. was always the big prize and signals further regulatory validation and acceptance of cryptocurrencies,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Momentum is clearly with Bitcoin right now and it’s only a matter of time before the April high is taken out.”

All month long, speculation of imminent ETF approval has driven up Bitcoin, helping it outperform smaller tokens to reclaim 46% of the crypto ecosystem’s total market value. An exchange-traded fund is expected to draw more interest from investors that prefer buying a familiar, regulated product over navigating digital-currency exchanges.

In a sign of rising animal spirits, the seven-day average funding rate on Bitcoin futures -- the cost of keeping a bullish bet open -- rose to 5% on the Binance platform. That compares with just 1.9% at the end of September in Bybt data compiled by The Block, a crypto information service. On FTX, another popular exchange, the premium over the past 24 hours has shot up to 23% from 7.6% over the past month.

The value of outstanding futures on crypto exchanges rebounded to $21.5 billion, compared with the $27 billion peak earlier this year, according to Bybt.

Similarly, the curve has steepened in CME futures, indicating an increasingly optimistic outlook for Bitcoin’s trajectory. The gap between December contracts and this month’s widened to 990 basis points, the most since April.

Ki Young Ju, chief executive officer at analytics firm CryptoQuant, said on Twitter prices have been driven by whales buying large amounts of the cryptocurrency through derivatives.

It all marks a shift from recent months, when Bitcoin bulls were left subdued after the May crash and attention turned to a host of other speculative manias like non-fungible tokens.

“With a well integrated ETF structure, crypto is poised to go mainstream,” said Peter Rosenstreich, head of market strategy at Swissquote Bank. “This could push Bitcoin to the $60,000 handle due to expectation for broader investment adoption.”

(Updates prices throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin tops $60,000, nears record high, on growing U.S. ETF hopes

    Bitcoin hit $60,000 for the first time in six months on Friday, nearing its record high, as traders grew confident that U.S. regulators would approve the launch of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on its futures contracts. Cryptocurrency investors have been waiting for approval of the first U.S. ETF for bitcoin, whose recent rally has been fuelled in part by anticipation of such a move, which is seen as speeding up the mainstream adoption of digital assets. Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, rose 4.5% to its highest level since Apr. 17 and was last at $59,030.

  • Making Fuel From Straw Is About to Become a Thing in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Turning bales of straw into ethanol is about to become a highly profitable venture in Europe, according to a firm that just opened a production site in the continent.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the

  • The SEC is ready to allow bitcoin futures ETFs to start trading next week, report says

    Anticipation has been brewing for bitcoin futures ETFs to get the go-ahead from US regulators after a series of positive signs.

  • Elon Musk's Tesla is up $1 billion on its $1.5 billion bitcoin investment as the cryptocurrency soars

    Elon Musk's position that Tesla will hold onto its billion-dollar-plus investment in bitcoin paid off as ETF excitement drives the coin to a new high.

  • Russian president Putin says crypto ‘has value’

    Vladimir Putin is not against cryptocurrencies, but does add that they can't be used in oil trading just yet

  • Cyclicals Lead Gains in Stocks as Treasuries Slump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock traders piled into companies that are more likely to benefit from a rebound in economic growth amid a surprise increase in retail sales and solid corporate earnings. Treasuries fell.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe Biggest Pu

  • Bitcoin soars as SEC set to allow ETF

    The cryptocurrency market has been quite vibrant this week, said one analyst.

  • Alcoa Surges as CEO Says Aluminum Rally Will Last Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp., the biggest U.S. aluminum producer, surged Friday morning as investors bought into the company’s confidence that the strongest rally since 1994 will last even longer.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe Biggest Public Grav

  • Second-Biggest Mortgage Provider in US Stops Accepting Crypto Payments

    United Wholesale Mortgage, the second-largest mortgage lender in the U.S., has stopped accepting cryptocurrency for home loans, the company said on Thursday. It was the first mortgage lender to do so. “As we said last quarter, we were going to look into accepting cryptocurrency and test it to see if it’s a faster, easier and cheaper solution,” the company’s CEO, Mat Ishbia, said in a press release.

  • Walmart, With Eyes on Amazon, Tries to Build a Fintech Startup

    Former Goldman executives look to marry their expertise with retailer’s consumers and data to offer financial services.

  • Crypto bull Pompliano says ‘spot’ ETF better for investors but ‘beggars can’t be choosers’ as SEC seen nearing bitcoin-futures approval

    Anthony Pompliano, co-founder and partner at Morgan Creek Digital Assets, in a recent podcast weighs in on the prospect of a hotly anticipated bitcoin ETF that seemed imminent to bullish investors and crpyto observers.

  • Tether’s Latest Black Eye Is CFTC Fine for Lying About Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Tether will pay $41 million to settle allegations it lied in claiming its digital tokens were fully backed by fiat currencies, putting a major compliance headache behind the world’s biggest issuer of stablecoins even as regulatory scrutiny intensifies.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than Eve

  • As Deadline Approaches, US SEC Reportedly Set To Approve A Bitcoin Futures ETF

    The US SEC is reportedly set to approve a Bitcoin futures ETF in the coming hours or days as the deadline approaches, with the news sending Bitcoin to the $60k level for the first time since April.

  • Bitcoin Takes on Gold for Diwali, Helped by Top Bollywood Stars

    (Bloomberg) -- Ahead of Diwali, two of Bollywood’s leading men are pitching another option during India’s annual gold shopping spree: cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkIndia’s

  • Bitcoin Could Cause Another Financial Crisis, BOE Official Warns

    Another day, another government official warning that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could cause big, big problems. In a speech Wednesday, a senior member of the U.K. central bank likened the rapid growth of crypto assets to the subprime mortgage-backed security market before its meltdown in 2008, which was the catalyst for the 2008-09 financial crisis. Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank of England in charge of financial stability, said that crypto technologies offer the prospect of “radical improvements” in finance, but that their current applications are now a financial stability concern.

  • Bitcoin Is Jumping. A Futures ETF May Finally Be Here.

    The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly set to allow the first U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF to begin trading next week.

  • Netflix Stock Inches Lower as Analysts Raise Targets Ahead of Earnings. The ‘Squid Game’ Effect.

    This week has seen a flurry of optimistic research notes about the outlook for the streaming-video giant, as analysts turn increasingly upbeat about its fourth-quarter streaming content slate.

  • Nuclear Analysts Say Watch China After Gaming Out Iran Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders weighing the probability of a revived nuclear accord between Iran and world powers might do better to train their gaze on Beijing rather than negotiations in Vienna. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe Biggest Public Gr

  • SEC Set to Allow Bitcoin Futures ETFs as Deadline Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to allow the first U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund to begin trading in a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverWhat Comes After GE’s 12

  • Goldman Sachs powers past Wall Street forecast, stock rises

    Dow component's earnings top $5 billion on boost from investment banking unit, while CEO David Solomon sees attractive opportunities ahead.