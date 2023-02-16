'A day late and weapon short': Ukraine desperate for Western tanks, technology. Live updates.

High-tech Western tanks pledged to Ukraine's military will provide better electronics, maneuverability, protection and an overall military advantage over the T-72 and T-80 tanks that dominate the Russian military, experts say.

But will they be enough?

“Surpassing any Russian tank in terms of firepower, sighting and navigation system ... we get a tool that allows, in one operation, to defeat all the assault and shock units that the Russians have in the south,” Viktor Kivliuk, a former Ukrainian officer and member of the Ukrainian think tank Center for Defense Strategies, told the Kyiv Independent.

But the newspaper says Ukraine will get the tanks in a "gradual, piecemeal manner" that will make it difficult to take full advantage of the technology.

"We're keeping Ukraine on a starvation diet for the aid that is necessary for it to win," said George Barros, with the Institute for the Study of War. "It's a day late and a weapon short."

Developments:

►Russia has lost 140,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion a year ago, the General Staff of Ukraine’s military estimated Thursday. The Ukrainian data shows 824 Russian soldiers dying per day in February. Britain's Ministry of Defense called the figures "likely accurate."

►Russian University student Olesya Krivtsova faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of justifying terrorism and discrediting the Russian armed forces. She was arrested for anti-war posts on social media, the BBC reports.

Israeli foreign minister visits Kyiv

Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen arrived in Kyiv, visiting the suburb of Bucha where Russian forces slaughtered over 450 civilians last year, and Babyn Yar, the ravine where Nazis and their local collaborators murdered over 30,000 Jews in September 1941. Cohen also was expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine and its allies have been pressing Israel for military support, but Israeli leadership has been reticent about provoking Russia. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested Israel provided military support by attacking Iranian weapons production sites. Airstrikes attributed to Israel last month appeared to target Iran’s drone program. Iran sells attack drones to Russia.

Russia pounds Ukraine with missile, drone attacks

Air raid alerts rang out across Ukraine on Thursday as Russian drones and missiles hammered targets mostly in the north and west of the country, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram. Russian attacks usually target the south and east, where the bulk of the fighting is centered. The Ukraine air force said half of the 32 missiles were intercepted. A woman was killed and at least seven people were wounded in the attacks, authorities said.

Ukrenergo, operator of Ukraine’s battered, state-owned grid operator, said the attacks would not lead to blackouts.

"The Russians have changed their tactics somewhat," Yermak wrote. "They conduct active reconnaissance, use false targets. But the anti-aircraft defense coped with most of the enemy missiles and UAVs."

Norway to become one of Ukraine's biggest donors

Norway announced a five-year, 7.4 billion support package for Ukraine, fending off claims of profiteering from inflated energy prices fueled by the war. In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Norway's 169-seat parliament.

“You are creating a precedent for long-term financial support for a state that’s defending its independence," Zelenskyy said.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said half the money would fund more weapons and training for the Ukrainian military and half would fund “civilian support.”

Norway, an oil-and-gas-rich nation of just 5.5 million people, has made billions in additional revenue over the last year as the conflict in Ukraine boosts its gas revenue. Støre has rejected suggestions put forward by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and others that Oslo has taken advantage of the war for its own financial gain.

