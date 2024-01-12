This day went down in the history of the state – Zelenskyy on agreement with UK
In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine would work with other partners based on the security agreement with the UK.
Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 12 January
Quote: "This day has already entered the history of our state: today, we have an agreement with the UK, a security agreement that we have been working on for a long time. It is the first bilateral agreement implementing the G7 basic understanding of security commitments for Ukraine, our defence, our security growth... I thank the UK and personally Prime Minister Sunak for being first and your leadership."
Details: The President noted that the financial support would cover various aspects of the state's defence for 10 years.
Quote: "We have secured the financial support for this year – GBP 2.5 billion. And overall, during the ten-year agreement period there will be a substantial amount of support every year. It includes weapons. And support for our defence sector. Our intelligence. Sanctions against Russia. Work on Russian assets. Protection against Russian cyber attacks – everything related to modern technologies."
Details: Zelenskyy added that based on this agreement with the UK, Ukraine will work with other partners on bilateral agreements.
