Each day without climate action is 'a day wasted' - UK's Attenborough

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British naturalist David Attenborough warned world leaders on Tuesday it would be too late to tackle climate change if a U.N. climate summit in Scotland does not succeed, and said richer nations had a moral responsibility to act.

Britain has cast the United Nations COP26 climate conference https://www.reuters.com/article/worldNews/idUSKBN2HF0PZ which begins in Glasgow on Oct. 31 as the last big chance to slow rising temperatures, and hopes to persuade leaders to adopt tougher climate targets.

Attenborough, 95, told the BBC it would be "really catastrophic" if richer nations failed to support poorer ones, and time was running out.

"Every day that goes by in which we don't do something about it is a day wasted," he said. "If we don't act now, it'll be too late."

The U.N. said on Monday greenhouse gas concentrations had hit a record last year and the world was "way off track" in capping rising temperatures.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "touch and go" as to whether COP26 would succeed in securing the requirements needed to limit the rise in the average global temperature to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Attenborough said leading nations had a duty to help poorer countries because industrialisation had been one of the major factors in driving climate change. He warned that whole parts of Africa would become unliveable.

Raging fires in Australia and the United States were still being dismissed by some as one-off incidents, he said, even though extreme weather events had shown climate scientists were correct to have been warning about rising temperatures in the last 20 years.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan coup: A really simple guide

    Monday's coup comes after weeks of tension between the military and civilian leaders.

  • Former top UN official appointed next UN envoy for Myanmar

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday announced the appointment of former U.N. undersecretary-general Noeleen Heyzer of Singapore as the new U.N. special envoy for conflict-torn Myanmar. Heyzer served in 1994-2007 as executive director of UNIFEM, one of the forerunners of the umbrella U.N. organization for women known as UN Women.

  • Sudan coup: Protests continue after military takeover

    Defiant protesters stay on the streets despite soldiers opening fire on crowds opposed to the coup.

  • Israel envoy to brief US over ban on Palestinian groups

    Israel is sending an envoy to Washington amid a deepening rift with the Biden administration over six outlawed Palestinian rights groups, a Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday. Israel last week designated the prominent Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations, sparking international criticism and repeated assertions by Israel's top strategic partner, the United States, that there had been no advance warning of the move. Israel's move marked what critics say was a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories.

  • Australian prime minister will take net zero target to COP26

    Australia will commit to a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 but will not increase its goal for 2030 at an upcoming U.N. climate summit in Scotland, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday. Morrison’s conservative Liberal Party-led government was narrowly re-elected in 2019 with a climate policy that opposed the 2050 net zero target adopted by the opposition center-left Labor Party. Morrison wrote in an opinion piece published Tuesday in Australian News Corp newspapers that his government will indeed commit to the 2050 net zero goal, but will not up its election pledge to reduce emissions between 26% and 28% below 2005 levels by 2030.

  • Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of records from former President Donald Trump's administration at the White House's urging, but President Joe Biden again rejected the former president's invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages. In a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, Biden counsel Dana Remus repeated that the president has “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified” for two tranches of documents sent to the White House for review last month. The panel is investigating the violent Capitol siege by Trump's supporters that day and has sought documents connected to the former president, who has falsely said he won the presidential election and that morning urged his crowd of followers to “fight like hell."

  • Germany's newly elected parliament to convene for first time

    Germany’s newly elected parliament is set to hold its first meeting on Tuesday. The 736-member lower house, or Bundestag, is expected to elect as its new speaker Baerbel Bas of the center-left Social Democrats, which emerged from last month’s election as the strongest party. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend the meeting although she is no longer a lawmaker.

  • COP26: What is the Glasgow climate conference and why is it important?

    A crucial climate change summit is being held in the UK - this is why it's important.

  • Majority in US concerned about climate: AP-NORC/EPIC poll

    About 6 out of 10 Americans also believe that the pace of global warming is speeding up, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago. As Biden struggles to pass significant climate legislation at home ahead of next week's U.N. climate summit, the new AP-NORC/EPIC poll also shows that 55% of Americans want Congress to pass a bill to ensure that more of the nation's electricity comes from clean energy and less from climate-damaging coal and natural gas.

  • Exclusive-Germany cuts 2021 GDP growth forecast, lifts 2022 estimate - sources

    The German government has cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 2.6%, but lifted its estimate for next year to 4.1% as supply problems are delaying the recovery in Europe's largest economy, two sources familiar with the decision said on Tuesday. The revised government forecast for gross domestic product growth compares with an April prediction for the economy to grow by 3.5% in 2021 and by 3.6% in 2022. For 2023, the government now expects economic growth to normalise with an expansion rate of 1.6%, the two sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

  • Latest Impact of Europe’s Energy Crisis is a Plunge in Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe unprecedented volatility in European energy markets is taking its toll on trading activity. Buying and selling in German next-year power futures slumped

  • India's Zee cancels board meeting on quarterly results

    India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said on Tuesday its board meeting to consider and approve the firm's financial results for the second quarter has been cancelled due to lack of quorum. The media company has been embroiled in a legal dispute regarding a board revamp and management changes with two Invesco-controlled funds, which together own nearly 18% of the firm. The Mumbai-headquartered company was scheduled to hold its board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

  • Novartis May Spin Off or Sell Ailing Sandoz Generics Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG may spin off or sell its Sandoz generic-drug unit after it consistently failed to meet expectations, with U.S. sales plummeting this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi

  • Browns Vs Steelers: Quick look at how Pittsburgh has won, lost this year

    Taking a quick look at the Steelers season so far. How did they win three games? How did they lose three games? What can the Browns learn?

  • Climate migration doesn’t have to be a crisis

    Climate change is expected to force tens of millions of people from their homes in the coming decades, but there are strategies that can prevent suffering and limit conflict.

  • US military was tipped off about Iran-backed attack on troops in Syria, saving lives

    The U.S. military was tipped off prior to an Iran-backed drone attack on a base in Syria housing American forces.

  • After 'bomb cyclone' soaks West Coast, Yosemite Falls roars back to life

    "This is such a joy to see," one observer said.

  • 4.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Monterey, San Luis Obispo county line

    4.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Monterey, San Luis Obispo county line

  • Drivers abandon vehicles on flooded I-880 in Fremont

    STORM WATCH: Several drivers abandoned their vehicles on I-880 in Fremont after flooding from one of the strongest storms to hit the Bay Area in years blocked the freeway early Monday.

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...