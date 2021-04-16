Day workers fill trains out of Mumbai as virus dries up jobs

  • Health workers wait to screen passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train Terminus in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The teeming metropolis of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian state worst hit by the pandemic, face stricter restrictions for 15 days starting Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
  • Indian woman Seema Vai holds her two months old son as a health worker collects her swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train Terminus in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The teeming metropolis of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian state worst hit by the pandemic, face stricter restrictions for 15 days starting Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
  • A health worker in protective suit gestures as people leaving the city arrive to board trains at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train Terminus in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The teeming metropolis of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian state worst hit by the pandemic, face stricter restrictions for 15 days starting Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
  • A health worker waits to screen passengers for COVID-19 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train Terminus in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The teeming metropolis of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian state worst hit by the pandemic, face stricter restrictions for 15 days starting Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
  • A health worker collects swab sample of travelers to test for COVID-19 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train Terminus in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The teeming metropolis of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian state worst hit by the pandemic, face stricter restrictions for 15 days starting Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak India

Health workers wait to screen passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train Terminus in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The teeming metropolis of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the Indian state worst hit by the pandemic, face stricter restrictions for 15 days starting Wednesday in an effort to stem the surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
RAJANISH KAKADE
·2 min read

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Migrant workers are swarming rail stations in India's financial capital Mumbai to go to their home villages as virus-control measures dry up work in the hard-hit region.

“What do I do now?" asked Ramzan Ali, who'd been earning up to 500 rupees ($7) per day as a laborer but has been out of work for two weeks.

He arrived at Kurla railroad station on Friday morning and joined a long line to buy a ticket to board a train for Balrampur, his village in northern Uttar Pradesh state. Ali, 47, hopes to find some work in the village to feed his wife and four children.

The government of Maharashtra state imposed lockdown-like curbs on Wednesday for 15 days to check the spread of the virus. It closed most industries, businesses and public places and limited the movement of people, but didn’t stop the bus, train and air services.

An exodus ensued, with panicked day laborers hauling backpacks onto overcrowded trains leaving Mumbai — travel that raises fears of infections spreading in rural areas.

Maharashtra has been the center of the nation's recent record surge. On Friday, India recorded another high of 217,353 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing its total past 14.2 million. The Health Ministry also reported 1,185 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising deaths to 174,308.

The rush among migrant workers is not as desperate as last year when Indian Railways suspended all passenger train services during a strict and sudden nationwide lockdown. That forced tens of thousands of impoverished migrant workers to walk or ride trucks and buses in soaring heat.

Also, northern states like Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi and western Rajasthan state haven’t seen large-scale movement of migrant workers yet because it's the harvesting season. Big farms have hired workers to harvest wheat and other crops and prepare for sowing new crops.

Mohammad Aslam, 24, is a tailor in Mumbai but says he has been sitting idle for 18 days. He was in line to board a train with relatives and others heading to the town of Muzzaffaarpur in eastern Bihar state.

"My extended family has a farm there and I can earn some money by working there,’’ he said.

Shiva Sanjeev, 27, is desperate to get on to a train as his 70-year-old grandfather is seriously ill in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh state. “I am getting frantic calls from my parents and other family members to get back to my hometown.”

Recommended Stories

  • Two to a bed: COVID overwhelms India hospitals

    Two patients, to one bed, gasping for air and wearing oxygen masks.This is the reality inside a government hospital in India's capital New Delhi battling the country's growing COVID-19 crisis.Daily infections in India crossed 200,000 on Thursday (April 15), according to official data, making it the highest anywhere in the world.At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest COVID-only facilities with more than 1,500 beds, a stream of ambulances ferried patients to the overflowing casualty ward.Doctor Suresh Kumar is the hospital's medical director: "We are definitely overburdened. We are already working at the full capacity, rather double of the capacity. Our initial ICU beds were less but now we have increased, just doubled the number of ICU beds. Initially, it was only 54 ICU beds, now we have 300 plus ICU beds, so we are already over-stressed.”After imposing one of the world's strictest lockdowns for nearly three months last year, India's government relaxed almost all curbs by the beginning of 2021.Now many regions - including Mumbai, and the rest of Maharashtra state - are introducing localized restrictions.The government has blamed a widespread failure to practice social distancing and wear face masks.Experts have blamed everything from official complacency to aggressive variants.

  • China's massed drills near Taiwan take aim at Washington audience

    Chinese carrier drills and stepped-up incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent weeks are meant to send a message to Washington to stand down and back off, security sources in Taipei say. The increased activity - which China, unusually, described as "combat drills" on Wednesday - has raised alarm in both Taipei and Washington, though security officials do not see it as a sign of an imminent attack. Rather, according to an official familiar with Taiwan's security planning, at least some of the exercises are practicing "access denial" manoeuvres to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taipei's defence in a war.

  • California lawmakers taking a softer tone on restoring a tax break Californians lost under Trump

    Republicans capped state and local tax deductions in 2017. California Democrats aren't joining their East Coast colleagues in insisting on a fix now.

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Texas' longest serving death row inmate has sentence tossed

    An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas’ longest serving death row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he's too mentally ill to be executed. Raymond Riles’ “death sentence can no longer stand” because the 70-year-old inmate’s history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. When Riles was tried, state law did not expect jurors to consider mitigating evidence such as mental illness when deciding whether someone should be sentenced to death.

  • American voters overwhelmingly like the stuff the GOP wants to strip out of Biden's infrastructure plan

    A CNBC survey found that just 36% of voters like Biden's infrastructure plan as it is. But they largely support measures that GOP lawmakers oppose.

  • Top US general in Europe says there's a low-to-medium risk Russia invades Ukraine in the next few weeks

    Russia has amassed roughly 80,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, raising alarm bells across Europe and in Washington.

  • Biden administration reveals the intelligence community is not very confident Russia actually put bounties on US troops

    American intelligence had reportedly found last year that Russian military intelligence officered the bounties to Taliban-linked militants.

  • Lifting weights is the most efficient way to get a lean physique, says CrossFit competitor turned 'Wonder Woman' actress Brooke Ence

    It's a myth that weight lifting makes women bulky - strength training is great for toning and strength, she said.

  • Former Vice President Pence receives heart pacemaker

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, his spokesman said on Thursday. Pence, 61, who previously disclosed an "asymptomatic" heart condition, underwent the procedure at the Inova Fairfax medical facility in Virginia after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement. “I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute," Pence said in a statement, adding thanks to his doctors in his home state of Indiana.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘Criminal Mastermind’ Matt Gaetz

    ABCOn Thursday night, comedian Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by addressing the vaccine selfie that Ivanka Trump—whose father, brother, and stepmother contracted COVID-19 due to their reckless behavior—posted to her Instagram.“I’m glad she did it and posted about it, but the comments under her post are, ‘nope,’ ‘not doing it,’ ‘hard no,’ ‘pass,’ ‘you’re joking, right?’ and ‘I never will.’ What a solid fanbase this is,” cracked Kimmel, adding, “Which is it, Trumpsters? Does Donald Trump deserve credit for the miracle of vaccines, or are they useless? It can’t be both of those things!”Stellan Skarsgard Is Finally Seizing the SpotlightLater on in his monologue, Kimmel shouted out a recent Daily Beast story revealing the Venmo payments that House Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his fellow accused sex-trafficker/pal, Joel Greenberg, made to a number of women.“Meanwhile, there are more details in the sordid saga of future former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz,” explained Kimmel. “Yesterday we learned that Gaetz was involved in more wild house parties than Kid ’n Play in the ’90s. There were drugs and sex at these parties where women were given gifts of money in exchange for their participation, much of it paid through Venmo.”He continued: “So The Daily Beast got their hands on Venmo transactions from this guy Joel Greenberg, one of Gaetz’s closest friends. Greenberg is now cooperating with authorities, which is bad for Matt Gaetz, presumably as a result of more than 150 payments made to dozens of young women. At least 16 of those payments were made to a woman who later dated Matt Gaetz, and the notes—you know how you put the notes on Venmo?—they’re ridiculous. Three payments—for $500, $200, and $250—labeled ‘ice cream.’ Five other payments labeled ‘salad.’ One of those ‘salads’ cost more than $1,000. I guess they added avocado. Two of those transactions were for ‘stuff’ and ‘other stuff.’”“Of course, we know about all this because stupid Joel Greenberg made his Venmo transactions public—as did Matt Gaetz,” Kimmel said. “They didn’t check the privacy box. What’s the opposite of a criminal mastermind?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Missouri House rejects Rick Roeber’s resignation, buying time to finish investigation

    ‘The House cannot allow Roeber to simply walk away,’ House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said.

  • An Army sergeant who was filmed shoving a Black man has been charged with 3rd-degree assault

    Jonathan Pentland's social-media accounts list him as a drill sergeant at the Fort Jackson garrison, the Associated Press reported.

  • Vin Diesel believes John Cena was brought to 'F9' by the spirit of Paul Walker

    The actor said that this "Fast and Furious" premonition came to him while he was in his "Dom Shrine."

  • McConnell reportedly wants GOP senators to praise Manchin and Sinema, so they won't move to scrap filibuster

    He told Senate Republicans that the Democratic duo could "save this institution" with their resistance to eliminating the filibuster, Politico reports.

  • Teen locked in storage unit for 5 days while man sexually assaulted her, Texas cops say

    He was arrested Wednesday.

  • Honduran woman exits Utah church after 3 years in sanctuary

    After over three years living in a Salt Lake City church to avoid being deported, Honduran immigrant Vicky Chavez stepped outside Thursday with tears in her eyes as church congregants and friends cheered, celebrating her newfound freedom. Chavez and her two young daughters took sanctuary in First Unitarian Church in January 2018 after she said she fled an abusive boyfriend in Honduras and sought asylum in the United States but was denied. Chavez entered the United States illegally in June 2014 and was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in December 2016.

  • US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016

    It was one of the more tantalizing, yet unresolved, questions of the investigation into possible connections between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign: Why was a business associate of campaign chairman Paul Manafort given internal polling data — and what did he do with it? A Treasury Department statement Thursday offered a potentially significant clue, asserting that Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, had shared sensitive campaign and polling information with Russian intelligence services. Kilimnik has long been alleged by U.S. officials as having ties to Russian intelligence.

  • France asks citizens to leave Pakistan amid violent protests

    The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all of its nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country after anti-France violence erupted in the Islamic nation over the arrest of a radical leader. Saad Rizvi was arrested Monday for threatening the government with mass protests if it did not expel French envoy Marc Baréty over the publication depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von Der Muhll said about 400 to 500 French nationals live in Pakistan and they will be able to leave via commercial flights.