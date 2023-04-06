Daycare drop-off, a blue van and missing mother-of-two: What we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Madeline Kingsbury’s family have offered a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts (Winona Police)

Last Friday morning, Madeline Kingsbury dropped her two young children off at their daycare in Minnesota.

She was never seen or heard from again.

Now, one week on, a desperate search is underway to find the missing 26-year-old “Maddie” whose disappearance has been described as “involuntary” and “suspicious”.

Investigators are honing in on the movements of the mother-of-two’s blue Chrysler Town and Country van in the hours after she made the kids’ drop-off on 31 March.

The father of her children – who has not been named by authorities – has told police he borrowed her car during that time and then returned to her home to find her gone.

It’s a mystery that has captured the attention of the community in Winona County which has rallied round and joined in searches for the missing mother.

In an emotional press conference on Wednesday, Ms Kingsbury’s sister sobbed as she announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to her sister’s whereabouts.

Here’s what we know so far about the case:

Last known movements

Ms Kingsbury and the father of her children dropped their two children – aged two and five – off at daycare at around 8am, Winona Police said.

At around 8.15am, the mother-of-two returned to her home.

Her whereabouts after this time remain a mystery.

She failed to show up for work – something that police said was “very unlike her” – and her cellphone, wallet, ID and the jacket she was wearing that morning were all found inside the home.

The father of her children told investigators that he left Ms Kingsbury’s home at around 10am that morning, driving off in her 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

Madeline Kingsbury’s family have offered a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts (Winona Police)

He said that he returned later that day and found Ms Kingsbury wasn’t home.

Friends and family members tried to contact the 26-year-old that day but couldn’t get hold of her.

Again, police said this was unusual behaviour for her.

“Based on all this we believe Madeline’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we’re all concerned for her safety,” said Winona Police Chief Tom Williams.

Story continues

The blue minivan

Winona Police said that there are currently no suspects and no persons of interest.

However they appear to be focusing on the movements of Ms Kingsbury’s minivan – and are asking for the public’s help in tracing its journeys on the day of her disappearance.

Chief Williams confirmed that the vehicle is not missing and that both the van and Ms Kingsbury’s home have been searched.

Winona Police and Madeline Kingsbury’s family held a press conference (Winona Police)

Surveillance footage has captured a vehicle matching the description of the van was captured driving from the home along highways and through Winona County and Fillmore County before heading back to the house.

After the vehicle returned home, it is not believed to have gone anywhere else.

During Thursday’s press release, police refused to say who was driving the van.

“That is not information we can share at this time,” they said.

The police chief said that there is “nothing to indicate that she left the residence on foot or in another vehicle”.

The two children are safe and there does not appear to be any threat to the public, police said.

The search

A huge multi-agency search is under way to find the missing mother and bring her home safe.

Search teams have been looking near her home and along the highways that the van was seen travelling along for clues as to her whereabouts.

Police said officials have searched on foot, in vehicles, by water and by air.

“No stone is being left unturned and we’re using every tool at our disposal,” the police chief said.

Investigators are asking residents in both Winona County and Fillmore County to check their home security cameras for any signs of Ms Kingsbury’s minivan “driving by or stopping”. Even if there is nothing in the footage, police are urging residents not to delete footage captured from 31 March to 1 April.

Residents and landowners in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township are also asked to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for anything suspicious such as “signs of a disturbance”.

As the police chief said: “Your information might be the final piece that brings Maddie home.”

Winona Police are asking residents in this area to search home footage (Winona PD)

Ms Kinsgbury’s sister Megan also made an emotional appeal to the public for help, offering a $50,000 reward for information as she said “family is everything to her”.

At the moment, police say they are looking into “all possibilities as to what happened” to the mother-of-two but have not ruled out foul play.

Chief Williams said the case is being investigated as a “missing person but also as foul play based on the totality of evidence”.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6302 with any information. If you wish to remain anonymous, please submit your tips at www.crimestoppersmn.org or at 800-222-8477