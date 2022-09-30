Daycare owner indicted in death of 1-year-old boy who died after being left in hot van, DA says

A second person has been indicted after the death of a baby who died after being left in a hot car at a Memphis daycare center.

The 17-month-old boy died after being left in a hot van at the Education is Key Daycare Center at 975 Thomas Street.

The owner and driver for the childcare center have both been indicted on criminal charges in the child’s death, according to a release from Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

A grand jury indicted Dessie X, 64, of Millington, and Fay Eschoe, 62, of Memphis, on felony counts of aggravated child neglect of a child under age 8 and criminally negligent homicide.

Both women are free on bond, the DA said.

The baby boy was left in Eschoe’s personal van for over five hours on May 19, 2022, when the temperature was 90 degrees outside.

Investigators said the temperature inside the van was 115 degrees and the baby’s internal temperature was 110 degrees, the DA said.

Eschoe picked up the boy and his three older siblings at 8:20 a.m., dropped the older children off at Vollintine School, and arrived at the daycare shortly before 9 a.m.

The driver parked her vehicle and went inside, leaving the baby in his car seat in the rear passenger side of the Nissan Rogue SUV.

She later discovered the child unresponsive and still strapped into his seat when she left for the day at 2:30 p.m., the DA said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Daycare drivers are required to transport children in authorized vehicles and to conduct a check to ensure that all children have gotten out of the vehicle. Drivers are not allowed to use their personal vehicles, the DA said.

The daycare surrendered its state license a week later.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Eric Christensen and by Asst. Dist. Atty. Jermal Blanchard of the District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) which focuses on the needs of the most vulnerable in the community.

The SVU prosecutes cases of rape and severe physical abuse of child victims, elder abuse, and vulnerable adult abuse. The SVU was created as an expansion of the multi-agency Child Protection Investigative Team or CPIT.

