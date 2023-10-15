Daycare owners arrested after 2 kids drown in swimming pool, California police say

A mother and daughter now face charges in the deaths of two children at their daycare facility, California police reported.

Shahin Gheblehshenas, 64, and Nina Fathizadeh, 41, were arrested Friday, Oct. 13, following the Oct. 2 deaths, San Jose police said in a news release.

They face charges including child neglect resulting in death, child endangerment and criminal negligence, police said.

The charges stem from the deaths of two children found in a swimming pool at Happy Happy Daycare, police said. A third child found in the pool survived.

The daycare did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Santa Clara County coroner’s officials identified the two children as Payton Cobb of Hollister and Lillian Hanan of San Jose, both 1 year old, KNTV reported.

Nobody was watching the children when they got into the swimming pool through a gate left propped open, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

One employee had called in sick and Gheblehshenas had gone to another, unlicensed daycare facility, leaving only Fathizadeh to watch the kids, the district attorney’s office said.

State officials had earlier cited Happy Happy Daycare for staffing and monitoring violations, according to KNTV.

Police ask that anyone with information email 3829@sanjoseca.gov or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-5283.

Surfer injured by possible shark bite to leg off California beach, police say

Camper vanishes on solo trip, Arizona police say. Then hunters discover her SUV

Body parts stolen from crypt after ‘disturbing’ grave robbery, Colorado cops say