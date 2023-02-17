Daycare shut down after 2 dozen child abuse incidents, 2 teachers arrested allowed to reopen

A metro Atlanta day care that was shut down after two teachers were arrested and charged with child cruelty will be allowed to reopen.

Channel 2 Action News was the first to report that the state had moved to revoke Parker-Chase preschool in Roswell.

Surveillance video captured one teacher, Zeina Alostwani, seem to step on a child’s fingers and kneel on a child’s back. A second teacher, Soriana Briceno, is then caught on camera pushing a girl in the forehead. Both teachers were arrested and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) opened a larger investigation.

According to state records, investigators reviewed video from the previous eight days and found two dozen more incidents involving the same teachers in that class.

“During review of video footage, there were multiple occurrences when staff members were observed pulling, pushing, shoving, and hitting children in care,” investigators said.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach learned the state has reached a settlement with the day care.

