Daycare worker accused of indecency with a child worked in 15 daycares, Texas cops say

A long-time daycare worker in Texas was accused of indecency with a child and arrested. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the worker to contact them.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began investigating 31-year-old Dennis McDaniel in early December following accusations of inappropriate behavior with children who attended the daycare where he worked, the office said in a news release.

As a result of the investigation, McDaniel was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and charged with indecency with a child, the Dec. 21 release said.

McDaniel “has had access to children in Montgomery County and Harris County through his employment or volunteer work at multiple daycares, churches, and school districts,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office provided a list of 15 places McDaniel has worked or volunteered in Texas over the last 11 years:

Tomball Bible Church Daycare in Tomball from 2011 to 2012

The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) at its Tomball location in 2012

Graceview Baptist Church in Tomball in 2014

Conroe Independent School District in Conroe in 2015

School District located in Harris County for three days in 2015

ABC Academy in Conroe in 2017

Zion Lutheran Church and Daycare in Tomball in 2017

Xplor Preschool and School Age Care in Spring during 2018

The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) at its Woodlands location from 2018 to 2019

Little Texans Childcare Center in Tomball during 2020

School in the Pines in Spring during 2020

All Starz Academy in Spring during 2021

The Honey Tree in Houston during 2021

Little Tots in Spring during the summer of 2022

The Kids Club in Magnolia from October to December 2022

The sheriff’s office has an ongoing investigation that may result in additional charges being filed, the release said. The employers and organizations contacted so far have cooperated with the investigation.

The sheriff asked anyone with information about the daycare worker to contact them at 936-760-5800 and refer to case 22A359348.

McDaniel is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

Montgomery County is about 40 miles north of Houston.

