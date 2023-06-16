Metro Atlanta daycare worker arrested for murder after baby dies in his sleep

A daycare teacher now faces murder in the death of a seven-month-old boy in her care.

The child’s mother is still upset that it took two years for anyone to be arrested.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in southwest Atlanta Friday, where Zakiyyah Morris said her call to police detectives is what finally got the ball rolling in the case.

A photo shows the last time Morris saw her son, Ocean, alive after she dropped him off at the Easter Seals Center Sylvan Day Center two years ago.

“I did not expect to lose my child,” Morris said.

For two years, Morris fought to learn what happened to her son and why no one was charged.

Police said they now have answers.

Officers said daycare teacher Stephanie Thompson left Ocean sleeping on a boppy pillow for 20 minutes to an hour, which is against the daycare’s policy.

When Thompson finally checked on Ocean, he wasn’t breathing, and later died.

Police said Bright From the Start cited the daycare and Thompson for violating two state codes, failure to supervise and placing a child in an unsafe sleeping environment.

Thompson now faces second-degree murder and felony child cruelty charges.

Morris’ attorney said the arrest wouldn’t have happened without his client’s “never give up” spirit.

“This young lady, from the beginning, was just persistent,” Reginald Lewis said.

Morris said that in April, she contacted police detective Summer Benton, who began investigating the case, and that’s when charges were filed.

“I was definitely relieved. It was like a weight off my shoulders,” Morris said. “I thanked her one million and one times. I even called back like, ‘Is this real?’”

Lewis said that even though Bright From the Start issued citations, police never got that information until they passed it along.

Jones reached out to the state organization to find out why, but he hasn’t heard back. He also hasn’t heard back from the daycare center.

Thompson’s attorney would not comment on the case.