Daycare workers charged after toddler ingests their THC edible left out in classroom

Two day care workers have been charged after Lebanon police say a toddler in their care consumed portions of an edible they left within their reach that contained THC.

Paige Wilson and Stella Latham were charged in Boone County with neglect of a dependent, a felony, stemming from the January investigation.

On Jan. 16, Lebanon police said they were contacted by a parent who reported their 1-year-old boy may had been exposed to THC at Just Be Kids Learning Center. The parent told police the toddler was acting usual, and soon took him to an Indianapolis hospital.

A THC test by medical staff returned positive. Police said the Department of Child Services was alerted. The child was later released to the parents.

Through interviews with staff members, detectives said they learned Wilson and Latham left the edible within the boy’s reach.

Police said further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

Neither woman had attorneys listed Thursday afternoon.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Daycare workers charged after toddler ingests THC edible in classroom