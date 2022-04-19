Daylight killing in Independence stemmed from $50 dispute: court records

A 34-year-old man is accused of killing someone in broad daylight over a small amount of money in his Independence driveway last week by shooting him at close range at least five times.

Darrel M. Maggard, of Independence, is charged with second-degree murder, illegal firearm possession and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 51-year-old George R. Dale, court records show. A witness to the killing told police the shooting happened as the men were arguing about a $50 debt.

Independence detectives were first called to investigate after police officers were dispatched to the Cargo Largo store at 13900 E. 35th Street and found a dead man in the passenger seat of a car in the store parking lot. The driver, a friend of the victim, identified by police as Dale, told investigators his friend had been shot as they were visiting Maggard’s house nearby to collect money owed.

Dale was pronounced dead at the scene. A detective wrote in charging documents that he had been shot several times, including in the head and neck. Five shell casings were found inside the car.

During a police interview, the witness said the shooting unfolded in the 13800 block of E. 35th Street. He said he fled the scene and stopped at the department store to meet up with police and emergency services. The witness identified Maggard as the shooter in a photo lineup and also said he knew him, according to court records.

Investigators visited Maggard’s home based on statements provided by the witness. There they reported finding surveillance footage, including some from inside Maggard’s house, that allegedly linked him to the crime.

One of the videos showed Maggard inside his house measuring out suspected marijuana and walking around with a pistol in his waistband, court records state. Another showed a man identified by police as Maggard speaking to the victim through the open passenger’s side window of the car parked in his driveway before he allegedly draws and fires a handgun at him several times.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Maggard was under court-ordered surveillance. Court records show he was facing charges of robbery and armed criminal action in Jackson County and had been on pretrial release after posting a $15,000 bond in September.

A review of GPS tracking on his ankle bracelet put him at home when the shooting took place, according to court records. The device was allegedly removed from his ankle and dropped near Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 roughly 40 minutes later.

Maggard possibly fled the scene on an ATV, which would have been consistent with the speeds measured on his ankle bracelet, a detective wrote in charging documents. The suspected getaway vehicle was found in the parking lot of an Independence apartment complex near 40th Street and Chrysler Avenue.

A search warrant was executed on Maggard’s residence. Inside the house police allegedly found an assault-style rifle, an assault-style handgun and a 9mm Glock with an extended clip. Shell casings found inside the car where Dale was shot were analyzed and determined to come from the same 9mm Glock discovered during the search, according to court records.