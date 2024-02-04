When is daylight saving 2024? Here's when it starts and ends in California

Californians will "spring forward" at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10 in a ritual that involves setting clocks one hour ahead to standard time. The effect will be an "extra" hour of light at night, but be prepared for darker mornings.

When does daylight saving begin in California in 2024?

Daylight saving time in 2024 will kick in at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10. To avoid confusion and arriving late to brunch, plan on setting your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed on Saturday, March 9.

When does daylight saving end in California in 2024?

The daylight saving period will expire on Nov. 3, 2024, in California, when residents will be asked to "fall back" and set clocks back one hour.

Which states don't observe daylight saving time?

Californians are likely aware that a neighbor to the east ‒ Arizona ‒ mostly declines to participate in daylight saving time. The Navajo Nation, however, does participate. Also declining to participate in the clock-changing ritual, made possible by the Uniform Time Act of 1966: American Samoa, Guam, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Marianas.

What is daylight saving time?

According to timeanddate.com, "daylight saving time is the practice of setting the clocks one hour ahead of standard time to make use of more sunlight in the spring, summer, and fall evenings. Daylight Saving Time (DST) is used to save energy and make better use of daylight. It was first used in 1908 in Thunder Bay, Canada."

Daylight saving time became a national standard in 1966 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, which was established as a way to continue to conserve energy. The thinking was, if it's light out longer, that's less time you'll need to use lights in your home.

When does daylight saving time begin, end in 2025?

It's never too early to plan ahead: Daylight saving time will begin in 2025 in California on Sunday, March 9 and expire on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Contributing: Jennifer Sangalang, USA Today Florida Network.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Daylight savings 2024: When it starts, ends and why we do it in California